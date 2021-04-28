Nebraska golfer Kate Smith makes All-Big Ten first team for second time

Nebraska golfer Kate Smith was named to the All-Big Ten first team on Wednesday by the league coaches.

This is the second time Smith has made the All-Big Ten first team and she's the third Husker to win multiple all-conference honors.

Smith won the Big Ten championship last week by three strokes over Northwestern's Irene Kim, who was chosen as the conference golfer of the year. Smith shot a school-record 8-under 64 in the final round to become Nebraska's third individual conference champion.

Smith leads Nebraska with a 72.44 stroke average this season. She set the school record last season with a 72.18 average. Her career average of 73.30 through 122 rounds is also a school record.

In her career Smith has 30 top-25 tournament finishes, including all six tournaments this season, and 21 top-10 finishes, including five this spring.

Megan Whittaker was Nebraska's Big Ten sportsmanship award winner.

In addition to Kim as golfer of the year, the other Big Ten individual awards went to Michigan's Monet Chun (freshman) and Maryland's Diana Cantu (coach).

