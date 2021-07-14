Nebraska hires UNO A.D., ex-Husker Trev Alberts as athletic director

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, who hired Alberts after a two-and-a-half-week search, lauded Alberts’ passion for Nebraska and college athletics.

“He knows how to help build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success,” Green said in a statement. “He knows how to navigate the complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student-athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field. I am so pleased to welcome this Husker back home to Husker Nation.”

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Alberts “understands the special role that Husker athletics plays in the state.”

“And he knows firsthand the discipline and hard work necessary to compete with the best,” Carter said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that we have found someone in the Nebraska family to lead our student-athletes, coaches and staff forward.”

Alberts’ hiring comes one week before Big Ten media days — where athletic directors tend to meet — so his first high-profile public duty will likely be that. His football coach, Scott Frost, will be there as well.

Like Frost, Alberts knows what it’s like to win as a Husker.