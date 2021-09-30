Nebraska launches Tom Osborne-themed clothing line

The Nebraska athletic department on Thursday unveiled a Tom Osborne-themed clothing line that offers fans a variety of apparel honoring the legendary Husker football coach.

NU announced the move at 2:55 p.m. in a nod to the 255 games Osborne won as coach, including three national championships. Fifty percent of the royalties generated from every item sold will go to the Teammates Mentoring Program, an organization Osborne and his wife, Nancy founded in 1991 whose mission is to support and encourage school-aged youth.

The brand, called “The TWO55 Collection,” includes merchandise from Adidas among other companies. Fans can purchase items online or attend the launch party Friday beginning at 4 p.m. at The Best of Big Red store in the Lincoln Haymarket. Osborne will be in attendance.

Other retailers will also offer the merchandise including the University Bookstore, Husker Hounds, Scheels and Fanatics’ online and in-venue Husker Shops.