Nebraska lawmakers ask Big Ten to 'reconsider' postponement vote
Nebraska lawmakers ask Big Ten to 'reconsider' postponement vote

Julie Slama

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and 27 other Nebraska lawmakers signed a letter asking the Big Ten to reconsider its decision to postpone fall sports.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

A bipartisan group of 28 Nebraska lawmakers on Wednesday sent a letter to Big Ten presidents and chancellors, plus Commissioner Kevin Warren, to "transparently reconsider" their Aug. 11 vote to postpone fall sports. 

The letter, written by State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, says the conference "disregarded" the success of Big Ten schools managing the spread of COVID-19 throughout their athletic programs. 

"The Big Ten's cancellation of fall sports has been devastating for our student athletes, athletic department and local businesses," Slama said in a press release. "Other conferences have shown that football and other fall sports can be conducted safely."

The letter asks the conference to reconsider its decision in a "more transparent manner."

The lack of transparency recently prompted a lawsuit against the conference by eight Nebraska football players, seeking more explanation for the Big Ten's decision.

Although the unicameral Legislature is officially nonpartisan, senators who identify with either the Democratic or Republican parties have signed the letter. One, Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, contracted COVID-19 and spent more than a month in the University of Nebraska Medical Center receiving treatment. 

Slama, who represents District 1, is running for re-election this fall. Her letter comes on the heels of Republican lawmakers in six Big Ten states asking for the Big Ten to reconsider its vote. 

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

