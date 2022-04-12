Nebraska partners with Altius Sports Partners to bolster NIL program

The partnership will include guidance on NIL policy and the development of corporate partnership strategy as well as consultation on emerging opportunities for NU's student-athletes.​

“We are committed at Nebraska to do everything we can to support the ability of our student-athletes to maximize name, image and likeness opportunities. I am excited to add Altius as a partner to assist us in the NIL realm,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a national leader in the area of name, image and likeness.”