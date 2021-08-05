Nebraska’s Minority Student Athlete Collective sees progress but isn't satisfied yet

LINCOLN — One year after sending a letter and list of requests to the athletic department, members of Nebraska’s Minority Student Athlete Collective have seen progress. And they aren’t yet satisfied.
The results have been mixed, said Sadio Fenner, one of the group’s leaders and a member of the track team.
After the letter was released Aug. 6, 2020, requesting, among other things, increased minority hiring on the athletic staff and to honor the university’s first Black football player, the group had several meetings with the department. Fenner said the conversations were positive.
“There hasn't been as much pushback as there has been push forward,” he said.
Yet, there's still a gap between the demographics of athletes and department employees.
Among Husker athletes, 38% classify themselves as something other than White. That figure was 12% in 2020 among athletic department employees. But eliminating that disparity can't be done in a year, and the pandemic caused budget constraints, too.
So despite the changes they'd still like to see, Fenner and gymnast Sam Phillips — who will also be stepping into a leadership role with the group — regard the year as a success.
“Right off the gate we made a huge name for ourselves,” Phillips said. “We showed not only athletic administration but the student-athletes that we're here to get work done and we're here to stay. I love the fact that we got a good group of very intelligent, educated and hardworking Black and minority student-athletes together.
“We showed them that we are adults, we have these progressive and intellectual ideas, and we're gonna hold you accountable from now on.”
The MSAC also held a rally against police brutality last fall in front of Memorial Stadium and had a pair of public conversations with then-Athletic Director Bill Moos and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green as part of the athletic department’s “Husker Hemisphere” series. Issues still arose, though.
Last September, the athletic department ordered Black Lives Matter shirts for that rally, and many wore them at the event. But Fenner said there wasn’t a significant push from the administration and coaches in distribution of the shirts and support of the movement. Other Big Ten schools "took a stance," he said, and had customized shirts. Nebraska’s featured a black-and-yellow design that anyone could find online.
“They didn't want to put any extra time or effort into making something school-specific,” Fenner said. “They were like, ‘We'll give them this and that should be enough,’ but doing the bare minimum sometimes shows where your priorities are and where your heart lies.”
The MSAC also asked the university to honor George Flippin — Nebraska’s first Black football player — with a memorial and an acknowledgement of the racism he faced in being denied captainship.
Nebraska’s only response so far was stickers on the back of Husker football helmets last season.
“A sticker is not the same as a statue,” Phillips said. “A sticker, no one is going to see that. We need people to see him and hear his story and hear how you guys denied him legitimacy on the football team and an opportunity to become a team captain, a legendary captain at the school, just because he was Black.”
MSAC members were told NU is planning to dedicate a wall to Flippin in the new football building once it is built. “We won't be satisfied until we've for sure gotten things like that piece done,” Fenner said.
While the MSAC has a sense of urgency, they understand COVID-19’s effect on the budget pushed some timelines back.
“That's the tough thing, having patience and attacking it the right way, while everything's still being thought out and planned on how they're gonna address it,” Phillips said. “We can do our part to be a step ahead. ... We can build on our side, build our people, build our program.”
That was difficult last spring, when the MSAC had less time for meetings as sports seasons — some delayed from fall — finally started. Members graduated, too, and went back home during the summer.
Nebraska’s entire athletic department is also going through a transition after Moos retired at the end of June. DaWon Baker, NU's diversity and inclusion director, left in April to take a similar position at Colorado. Senior women’s administrator Pat Logsdon retired Aug. 2. All had the responsibility of addressing diversity and inclusion.
But the MSAC has been involved in the administrative transition.
Taylor Johnson — also on the track team and an MSAC member — was on the athletic director search committee, which had input on the hiring of Trev Alberts.
“It's needed to have the perspective that I have to be in that room,” Johnson said. “So you can ask the questions and make sure that this person is also going to be able to work with MSAC and the wants and needs of the minorities at the school and especially in the athletic department.”
Johnson said the search consisted of a deep, diverse pool of candidates, and she was confident in the final decision.
“I'd say (Alberts) is probably the most equipped to adjust to these kinds of (diversity) issues and I'm very hopeful in that,” she said. “I really do think that, in that sense, he's going to be a great hire for our university.”
At UNO, Alberts hired women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks in April 2020, the only Black coach currently at any of Nebraska’s three Division I schools. As of late July, he hadn't met with the MSAC but had meetings with UNO athletes throughout the past year that he said have informed his thinking on diversity.
“I was going through some of the feedback that the student-athletes within our athletic department here in Lincoln have given us,” Alberts said, "and it's really consistent with what some of the feedback from student-athletes across the country is."
Fenner was on a similar committee to hire Lawrence Chatters as the senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion, and said the was "eye-opening."
“It's shown for sure that Nebraska is committed to developing a more diverse and inclusive space," he said, "while also focusing on that equity piece, which I think is huge.”
Chatters' role is important for the MSAC. The MSAC got started in part because students approached Baker in the summer of 2020. Baker then spoke at the rally and was a bridge between the athletes and athletic department. Now Chatters’ position is on the senior staff, meaning he'll have even more impact.
“It's pretty huge (to fill that role),” Phillips said. “They provide us with our credibility so when we're talking to someone like (the A.D.), it's not just a bunch of college kids talking to (the A.D.), it's college kids who are backed by a diversity advisor.”
Though Alberts said he didn't have a role in hiring Chatters, the new A.D. has already made an impression when it comes to diversity and inclusion. At his introductory press conference, his answer to a question on the topic mirrored one of the MSAC’s requests.
"It’s important to have coaches and administrators who are reflective of what our student-athlete population looks like," Alberts said, adding that an athletic department staff that isn’t representative would be “fundamentally flawed."
Fenner appreciated hearing that, though that doesn’t mean he’s sold.
“It's definitely a little bit reassuring to see that," Fenner said, "but at the same time, I've had to learn the hard way unfortunately, actions definitely speak louder than words. So it's one of those things where you can say it, but how well do you actually execute that?"
Fenner will be a senior this year, though he has two years of athletic eligibility left if he decides to take it. Either way, he and other MSAC leaders are nearing the end of their times at Nebraska.
Over the next year, they’re focused on doing more community outreach and building what they’ve started. Along with continuing to work on their requests of the athletic department.
“Being present and showing up, essentially," Fenner said. "And showing the community that there are people that are here that are trying to make positive change, and then being able to show that to different parts of different generations, whether that's young, old, everything in between. I think that's a lot of where our focus is going to be at.”