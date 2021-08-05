Nebraska’s Minority Student Athlete Collective sees progress but isn't satisfied yet

“I'd say (Alberts) is probably the most equipped to adjust to these kinds of (diversity) issues and I'm very hopeful in that,” she said. “I really do think that, in that sense, he's going to be a great hire for our university.”

At UNO, Alberts hired women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks in April 2020, the only Black coach currently at any of Nebraska’s three Division I schools. As of late July, he hadn't met with the MSAC but had meetings with UNO athletes throughout the past year that he said have informed his thinking on diversity.

“I was going through some of the feedback that the student-athletes within our athletic department here in Lincoln have given us,” Alberts said, "and it's really consistent with what some of the feedback from student-athletes across the country is."

Fenner was on a similar committee to hire Lawrence Chatters as the senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion, and said the was "eye-opening."

“It's shown for sure that Nebraska is committed to developing a more diverse and inclusive space," he said, "while also focusing on that equity piece, which I think is huge.”