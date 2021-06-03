Nebraska shares plans to help student athletes take advantage of name, image, likeness legislation

LINCOLN — On the eve of the biggest recruiting weekend in more than a year, Nebraska’s athletic department shared more of its plan to take advantage of the inevitable Name, Image and Likeness legislation coming down the pike from the NCAA and Congress.

NU introduced a Twitter hashtag #NILbraska and sent out a press release — plus a detailed chart — explaining its “three-pronged approach” to helping student-athletes, identify, develop and market their personal brands once they’re able to start profiting off of their NIL.

For more than a year the Huskers, along with social media partner Opendorse, have been creating their plan to address the issue, and perhaps stay ahead of the curve against other institutions. The Nebraska Legislature has already passed a law allowing student-athletes — at NU or any other school inside the borders — to take advantage of NIL legislation.

“Nebraska is committed to being a leader and trendsetter in the Name, Image and Likeness arena,” NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We were the first athletic department to partner with Opendorse more than a year ago, and we are proud that our educational program and resources have included every student-athlete in all 24 of our sports. Our focus now is on an enhanced program that will position all Husker student-athletes for success in NIL.”