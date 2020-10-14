Nebraska track team suspends practice amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Nebraska track and field team has had an outbreak of COVID-19 significant enough to close practice for the rest of the week, coach Gary Pepin confirmed Wednesday.

According to a source, a number of athletes on the team tested positive this week. The team's roster includes more than 100 athletes. Pepin said he didn’t know how many had tested positive, but it was enough to shut down practice until at least Monday, Oct. 19. NU will reevaluate at that time.

A call to Dr. Lonnie Albers, NU’s associate athletic director for athletic medicine, was not immediately returned.

While the Husker football team undergoes daily antigen testing, other NU athletes aren’t being tested as often, Pepin said.

Only once, in June, has Nebraska publicly announced how many positive cases it's had within the athletic department. NU does report its results to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, which includes the positive tests in its daily results.

Pepin said the athletic department has been “working their fannies off” to keep athletes as safe as possible. Of the cases Pepin knows of, Pepin said the contraction of the virus has been in “innocent” situations unrelated to group gatherings or trips to downtown bars.