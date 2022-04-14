Nebraska unveils Nebraska Huskers Marketplace for NIL activities

Nebraska student-athletes are officially open for business in one virtual space.

Fans and businesses are now only a few clicks away from dealing directly with their favorite Huskers – current and former – who choose to participate in the NIL marketplace powered by Lincoln-based company Opendorse.

Interested parties need only visit the site – app.opendorse.com/shop/nebraska-huskers – to begin browsing, pitching, booking and paying NU athletes. The platform is compliant with NCAA rules and touted by the school as one of the nation’s first one-stop shops in the exploding NIL era that is still barely nine months old.

“Our new Nebraska Huskers Marketplace will streamline the NIL process for both our student-athletes and for those who want to connect with them for opportunities,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “This is another valuable tool to assist our student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities.”

The platform is relatively simple for players, who have an Opendorse profile they can customize to indicate what sort of opportunities they might be interested in. They receive a notification when an offer arrives that they can accept that is automatically disclosed to Nebraska.

The site on Thursday showed 481 current and former Nebraska student-athletes.

Browsers can sort with a variety of filters including number of deals completed – linebacker Garrett Nelson and receiver Omar Manning are listed at the top – or by social media reach. Men’s basketball player Keisei Tominaga is listed with the most Twitter followers at 31.1K followed by quarterback Casey Thompson (17.4K). On Instagram, former Husker volleyball player Lexi Sun (85.6K) leads the way followed by Thompson (61.1K), former NU volleyball middle blocker Lauren Stivrins (50.6K) and women’s basketball guard Jaz Shelley (43.3K).

Athletes can also designate the minimum payment they would consider for a pitch. Many are set at a default $30. One outlier is Sun, whose starting listed price is $6,661.

The online platform is not necessarily tied in with Athlete Branding & Marketing LLC (ABM for short), which has secured more than 90 Nebraska student-athletes as clients and announced this month to have made gross payments of more than $850,000 to them for NIL activities.

ABM – run by former Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht – also has the ability to make NIL pitches to recruits. The collective includes more than 25 business partnerships who ABM says have committed and raised more than $3.5 million for “NIL activities” that take a wide variety of forms including exclusive player interviews and interactive experiences.

Student-athletes do not need to be ABM clients to secure NIL deals. Now they are as accessible to entertaining outside interests.

“Nebraska’s commitment to student-athlete NIL success is second-to-none in college sports,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “By launching the Official NIL Marketplace of the Nebraska Huskers, the program has set the standard for athlete support and fan access. Starting today, the greatest fans in college sports can support their favorite Huskers easier than ever before.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.