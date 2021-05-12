 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska women's golf ends season at NCAA regional
0 comments
topical
GOLF

Nebraska women's golf ends season at NCAA regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska shot its best round of the NCAA women’s regional at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, but ended the tournament where it began Wednesday’s play.

Alice Duan was low for the Huskers with a 73. Big Ten champion Kate Smith had her second 74 in a row and her tie for 36th was the best for NU. Megan Whittaker closed with a 74, Kirsten Baete a 75 and Michaela Vavrova 76.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert