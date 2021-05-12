Nebraska women's golf ends season at NCAA regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska shot its best round of the NCAA women’s regional at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, but ended the tournament where it began Wednesday’s play.
Alice Duan was low for the Huskers with a 73. Big Ten champion Kate Smith had her second 74 in a row and her tie for 36th was the best for NU. Megan Whittaker closed with a 74, Kirsten Baete a 75 and Michaela Vavrova 76.
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
