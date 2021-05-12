Nebraska women's golf ends season at NCAA regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska shot its best round of the NCAA women’s regional at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, but ended the tournament where it began Wednesday’s play.

Alice Duan was low for the Huskers with a 73. Big Ten champion Kate Smith had her second 74 in a row and her tie for 36th was the best for NU. Megan Whittaker closed with a 74, Kirsten Baete a 75 and Michaela Vavrova 76.