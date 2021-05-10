 Skip to main content
Nebraska women's golf opens NCAA tournament in 15th place
GOLF

Nebraska began its first NCAA regional appearance since 2008 by shooting 307 in Monday’s first round on a rain-soaked course at Ohio State to be in 15th place.

Alice Duan led the Huskers with a 3-over 75 to be tied for 40th place.

Megan Whittaker shot 76, Big Ten champion Kate Smith and Michaela Vavrova had 78s and Kirsten Baete an 85.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

