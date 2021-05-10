Nebraska women's golf opens NCAA tournament in 15th place

Nebraska began its first NCAA regional appearance since 2008 by shooting 307 in Monday’s first round on a rain-soaked course at Ohio State to be in 15th place.
Alice Duan led the Huskers with a 3-over 75 to be tied for 40th place.
Megan Whittaker shot 76, Big Ten champion Kate Smith and Michaela Vavrova had 78s and Kirsten Baete an 85.
