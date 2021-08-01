LINCOLN — Call it the year no one in Nebraska’s athletic department ever imagined ever having, and the year no one ever wants to have again.

The coronavirus pandemic changed everything about the 2020-21 athletic campaign.

It paused and delayed NU’s beloved football season. It robbed most teams — aside from a few spring sports — from having fans attend games. It prompted Nebraska to lay off full-time employees, furlough 51 more for months, and ask others — including coaches Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg — to take 10% pay cuts. And the man behind that plan, Bill Moos, was out as athletic director by June, effectively forced to take early retirement.

Moos, on his way out, was blunt with The World-Herald: The pandemic, and all the pain it caused, was one of the hardest things he’d ever navigated in his long career as an athletic administrator.

All the Zoom calls. All the debates over football last fall with the Big Ten, which was sued by some Husker football players. All the money NU had to take from its reserves — Moos’ successor, Trev Alberts, said Nebraska used $29 million out of its rainy day fund — and caring for all the athletes who either avoided testing positive for COVID or recovered from it.

“I could sit around for 18 months and just enjoy the fruits of my labor, but really my business is finished,” Moos said. He still got nearly $3 million in an early retirement golden parachute.

Less than three weeks later, Nebraska hired Alberts, a former Husker football star and athletic director at UNO. He takes Moos’ job during what University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green called a “dynamic time” for college athletics. Name, image and likeness money for athletes. A transfer portal with no barriers and the promise of immediate eligibility. And now another round of massive conference realignment with the SEC poaching Oklahoma and Texas and the Big Ten mulling its options.

Alberts, in his second week on the job, will begin to get his arms around those issues and many more. Near the top of the to-do list: Getting Husker football and Husker men’s basketball back on track quickly.

The much-praised coaching hires made by Moos in those sports have yet to produce a winning season, and 2020-21 was arguably the longest slog for both Frost and Hoiberg.

The football program had three different schedules, one canceled game because of COVID, one lawsuit against the Big Ten and two hard noes from the league when it attempted to schedule nonconference games. NU also had a 3-5 record, a quarterback controversy, and a promising win (30-23 over Penn State) followed by a baffling loss (41-23 against Illinois, which eventually fired its coach).

“I didn’t think we had the juice we had last week,” Frost said after the defeat. “We didn’t get as many hats to the ball on defense. We made mistakes over and over on offense. We made mistakes on special teams. I wasn’t happy with it. I didn’t really see it coming. It was almost like our team thought we won one game (and thought), ‘We’re good, we’re good.’ That’s not how it works in this league. It’s not how it works in life. It’s not how it works in football.”

Husker basketball, battling in the brutish Big Ten, had to overcome a monthlong pause for COVID cases — Hoiberg among those who contracted the disease — and the departure of leading scorer Teddy Allen. NU finished 7-20 overall with several “close-call” losses that left Hoiberg and players excited about the future.

Elsewhere in the athletic department, Nebraska won a national title in bowling and came close in volleyball, reaching the regional finals before losing to eventual national runner-up Texas. Husker wrestling finished 12th at the NCAAs. The Huskers’ swimming and diving team finished an impressive 26th at the NCAAs thanks to two of the best divers in school history, Abigail Knapton and Autumn Haebig. In women’s golf, Nebraska made an NCAA regional on the back of Big Ten champion Kate Smith, who finished her career as one of the most decorated Husker golfers ever.

But Nebraska athletics saved its best for last.

The Husker baseball team, playing a conference-only schedule, rolled to the Big Ten title, clinching it before the final weekend. Then in the NCAA tournament, Nebraska took top-ranked Arkansas to the regional final before falling short. The run sent an electric charge through the Husker fan base. Will Bolt was named Big Ten coach of the year. Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich were high picks in the MLB draft. Bolt’s program is a template that football and men’s basketball could follow, and Alberts is on board for it.

“If you never sit down to define where we are relative to our peers today, how do you know where you’re going?” Alberts said of Bolt, and Nebraska athletics in general. “Then you’re just wandering around in the wilderness. We don’t want to wander around.”

Nebraska hopes to be largely out of the COVID wilderness in 2021-22.

BASEBALL

Record: 34-14, 31-12 (first in Big Ten)

Big Ten tournament/postseason: League tourney canceled, No. 2 regional seed that lost in the regional championship game

Preseason prediction: Conference coaches didn’t include Nebraska among their top six. Consensus among national outlets was NU finishing between sixth and eighth.

How it played out: Handicapped as a member of the only major conference playing a league-only schedule, the Huskers still proved they belonged in the postseason with their best showing in the Big Ten era. They strung four winning streaks of five-plus games, claimed nine of 10 weekend series in which they played single opponents and won the conference by 3½ games. When adversity hit — NU’s first home conference sweep (Rutgers) in more than a decade — the team responded by taking 11 of its last 13 regular-season tilts. Nebraska reached a regional final against No. 1 Arkansas before falling late and eventually finished in the Top 25 for the first time since 2008.

Success or struggle: A breakout in coach Will Bolt’s second season. The Huskers won the league going away and took home plenty of Big Ten hardware including coach of the year, player of the year (Spencer Schwellenbach) and freshman of the year (Max Anderson). The Huskers likely would have been among 16 schools hosting a regional under normal circumstances but parlayed a difficult draw at No. 1 overall seed Arkansas into an inspirational weekend that included a win over the Razorbacks in the double-elimination event. The seasonlong success was supported by statistics — the team was among the nation’s top 40 in scoring, fielding percentage and ERA — and the MLB draft in which four Huskers signed with pro organizations.

Standout: Schwellenbach. Nobody affected the team in more ways than the third-year player from Michigan. He hit third in the lineup all season, batting .284 with a team-best 40 RBIs. He didn’t miss a game at shortstop, committing four errors while preventing gobs of hits and runs with ranging stops and laser throws. He collected 10 saves as the lights-out closer (0.57 ERA) with elite command (34 strikeouts to eight walks in 31 2/3 innings). The co-captain was also one of the team’s most thoughtful and competitive members. All of it added up to Nebraska’s first first-team All-American since Alex Gordon, honors as college baseball’s top two-way player and a second-round draft selection (No. 59 overall to Atlanta).

Season high: The night Nebraska was better than No. 1. The Huskers looked like they belonged against the national-title favorite in June, beating Arkansas 5-3 in an elimination game on a Sunday to force a decisive contest the next day. NU didn’t need a perfect game, either, instead rallying from a late one-run deficit when Griffin Everitt’s RBI single put the visitors up for good in the fifth. Kyle Perry and Schwellenbach thrived on the mound, sealing a game that ended with “Go Big Red!” chants echoing through Arkansas’s iconic Baum-Walker Stadium.

Season low: The Rutgers sweep. Nebraska “laid a big egg” — Bolt’s words — the first weekend in May as the bullpen blew two late leads before a flat 6-0 Sunday defeat. The series cost the Huskers their national ranking, first place in the standings and a shot at hosting an NCAA regional while tying the team’s longest slide of the spring. Most concerning, Bolt said at the time, was the finale marked one of the few times the group didn’t compete to its standards.

Trending: Upward, quickly. Nebraska retained its entire incoming recruiting class after the draft and made a splash hire in Rob Childress — an accomplished longtime coach at Texas A&M and the Huskers’ storied pitching coach before that — as director of player development. Freedom to schedule nonconference and midweek games next year should help NU’s mission to host a regional, and young foundational players like infielders Brice Matthews and Anderson add to the excitement of the immediate future. There’s the sizable matter of replacing the majority of the weekend rotation and possibly the entire outfield, but Bolt and his staff have earned the benefit of the doubt.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Record: 7-20, 3-16 Big Ten (14th)

Big Ten tournament/postseason: Nebraska lost to Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament

Preseason prediction: Projected 13th in the Big Ten, just ahead of Northwestern

How it played out: Nebraska finished last for the second straight year, in part because of a narrow loss late in the season to the Wildcats and also because of a monthlong COVID-19 pause in the middle of the year that left the Huskers with a furious stretch of games in the last month of the regular season. COVID not only wrecked NU’s cool plans for an early-season tournament, but robbed Nebraska of midseason momentum.

Success or struggle: Struggle for now. In the big picture, more of a success. The key core of players returning this season grew toward the end of last season, especially after leading scorer Teddy Allen — whose style of play didn’t fit the Fred Hoiberg template — left the team. NU immediately seemed like a better team and throttled Rutgers the day he left. But overall the record was what it was, and Husker coaches are determined to not see it happen again.

Standout: It was Allen in a lot of ways. He was the team’s best scorer, and his 41 points in a loss to Penn State is one of the great individual performances in school history. He just didn’t fit Nebraska’s overall vision. Too bad. Outside of Allen, the team’s best player was Trey McGowens, whose aggressive offense-defense combo made him tough to face.

Season high: Tearing apart a darn good Rutgers team that made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Nebraska’s 72-51 win was one of its most lopsided of the Big Ten era, and the 43-25 halftime lead was very impressive.

Season low: A 90-54 loss to Ohio State early in the season had Hoiberg steamed enough that he put players through a tough workout the day after. Other than a late-season 102-64 loss to Iowa — which could have been chalked up to exhaustion — the OSU game was the one moment Nebraska didn’t compete.

Trending: Way up. With a top-20 recruiting class, plus some key transfers from Big East schools, Nebraska is poised to at least double its wins from last season and perhaps land on the NIT/NCAA tournament bubble. The Big Ten won’t be quite the beast it was last year, either.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Record: 13-13, 9-10 Big Ten

Big Ten tournament/postseason: 1-1 in the Big Ten tournament, losing to Maryland in the second round

Preseason prediction: The Big Ten’s preseason poll only lists the top five, and Nebraska wasn’t one of those. The Huskers finished ninth.

How it played out: NU advanced to the second round of the NIT — and lost to Colorado — after an up-and-down season in which injuries sometimes left coach Amy Williams with a skeleton crew of six or seven players. The Huskers seemed on the ropes just before Christmas with a 3-3 record and a depleted roster, but rallied to notch several impressive wins in a season that figured to be a bit of a rebuilding year. NU beat four ranked teams — including Northwestern twice — but fell short of an NCAA tournament bid because of two damaging losses to Minnesota and a weird cancellation by Michigan State, which then made the NCAA tournament as a No. 10 seed. The Huskers settled for the NIT.

Success or struggle: Given the depleted roster, Nebraska had a good year in a league that sent seven teams to the NCAA tournament. The Huskers won four games against those teams. A season that could have gone way south was instead a story of resilience thanks to unsung players like Whitney Brown, Ashley Scoggin and Bella Cravens, who played supporting roles to stars Sam Haiby, Kate Cain and Issie Bourne. Williams’ team reflected her character.

Standout: Haiby. She hit a memorable, shown-on-ESPN winner against Northwestern on New Year’s Eve, averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, and grabbed second-team All-Big Ten honors. Another season like that and she’ll be the best player of the Williams era, and one of the best Huskers ever. Cain finished her career as the school’s best shotblocker.

Season high: The two wins over Northwestern, especially the one in Evanston, where Nebraska has had some “close-but-not-quite” experiences. Nebraska also dominated a good Ohio State team that was not eligible for the NCAA tournament.

Season low: Two losses to Minnesota. The Huskers didn’t bring their A game to either, and UM coach Lindsey Whalen got more out of her players. The Gophers got rough and pushed Nebraska around a bit.

Trending: Up. Nebraska will be expected to make the NCAA tournament with every player but Cain back from last season and the addition of Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley, who can shoot the 3. This could be Williams’ highest-scoring team yet.

FOOTBALL

Record: 3-5 (Big Ten-only schedule)

Postseason: Nebraska declined to play in a bowl game after the team voted against it

Preseason prediction: On the original non-COVID schedule, Nebraska thought it could win eight games, especially with the first month at home. On the schedule NU eventually played, it appeared to be tough sledding. And it was.

How it played out: The Huskers had an oddball season, with one canceled game (Wisconsin), a surprising win over Penn State and two stunning, disappointing home losses against Illinois and Minnesota. At 3-5, NU posted its fourth straight losing season, and it needed a 28-21 win at Rutgers a week before Christmas to secure its third victory of the year.

Success or struggle: Struggle. Big struggle. Nebraska battled with the Big Ten before the season, couldn’t settle on a starting quarterback for much of it and frittered away home games it could win because of turnovers, penalties and a lack of self-discipline. Nebraska easily could have been 5-3. It finished 3-5 because of self-inflicted wounds that now put coach Scott Frost on notice in 2021.

Standouts: JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt were the best two players on a defense that showed incremental improvement in 2020. Domann finished with 58 tackles, five passes defended and two forced fumbles. Taylor-Britt finished with two interceptions and a consistently strong grade. Both return for 2021.

Season high: The win over Penn State, which seemed pretty unlikely at the time of kickoff. The Huskers were hot to start and jumped to a 27-6 halftime lead before holding on with two inspired goal-line stands in the final minute. The defense scored one touchdown and bowed up when it mattered.

Season low: The 41-23 loss to Illinois. Nebraska got outcoached, outplayed and outhit. It didn’t seem ready to play clean football, nor was it prepared to stop some basic power running plays. It’s the worst loss of the Frost era.

Trending: Up, even with a hard schedule. Frost seemed humbled at the end of last season. Determined, too. His assistants, as fired up as ever, were blunt this spring in their desire to see the program improve. The roster, composed almost solely of Frost’s players, is the best since 2015 or 2016.

SOCCER

Record: 2-5-3

Big Ten tournament: Did not qualify

Preseason prediction: Ninth in coaches poll

How it played out: The Huskers opened with a draw against Minnesota and finished with a no-contest against Minnesota, which eliminated them from the Big Ten regional weekend that served as a lead-up to the conference tournament. In between, they struggled to build momentum in a season moved from fall to spring due to COVID-19. NU went 2-2-2 at home, but was winless on the road.

Success or struggle: Struggle. NU was outscored 16-6 on the season, including a 2-0 road loss against a Michigan State team that finished 1-9-1. The Huskers’ victories came against Purdue (10th in the Big Ten) and Iowa (12th) — though the Hawkeyes did go on to win the league tournament.

Standout: Sophomore keeper Makinzie Short finished with four shutouts — three of which came in scoreless draws — and was Big Ten keeper of the week after four saves in a 1-0 win over Iowa that turned out to be NU’s last match. Short had nine saves in a 0-0 draw with No. 19 Rutgers in March.

Season high: Freshman Eleanor Dale scored the first two goals of her Husker career in a 2-1 victory over Purdue in NU’s home opener.

Season low: A midseason weekend trip to Illinois resulted in a 3-1 loss to the Illini and a 4-0 defeat against Northwestern, part of a six-match winless skid.

Trending: Nebraska hasn’t had a winning season since 2018 and will be hoping for a jolt from incoming freshman Sarah Weber, who scored 48 goals during a senior season in which she led Gretna to the Class A championship.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Zach Tegler

VOLLEYBALL

Season: 16-3, 14-2 Big Ten

Postseason: Made regional final in Omaha

Preseason prediction: Third in Big Ten poll

How it played out: In a season that was postponed until January, the Huskers also dealt with opponents’ COVID-19 issues once play began — they had matches with Northwestern, Wisconsin and Penn State canceled. When they were on the court, the Huskers again were one of the nation’s best. Twelve of NU’s 16 wins were sweeps, and its only losses were to Minnesota, Ohio State and Texas — all finished in the final top 10.

Success or struggle: Success. Expectations are always high for the Huskers, especially when the NCAA tournament is in Omaha. NU reached the Elite Eight before losing in four sets to Texas, which reached the championship match. NU had a chance to extend Texas to a fifth set, leading 13-8 in the fourth before the Longhorns rallied.

Standout: Despite dealing with a back injury that required surgery this spring, Lauren Stivrins became an AVCA first-team All-American for the second time. The middle blocker averaged 3.19 kills and 1.03 blocks per set, and her .468 hitting percentage was the second in school history. Setter Nicklin Hames was a second-team All-American and Lexi Sun was third-team.

Season high: Two days after fifth-ranked Minnesota handed NU its first loss of the season, the Huskers dominated the Gophers 25-17, 25-15, 25-22. Sun had 12 kills and Madi Kubik added 10 as NU hit .300 as a team. It also was NU’s first sweep of a top-five opponent since 2017.

Season low: The Huskers didn’t have any bad losses, but had a chance to complete a weekend sweep of Ohio State as NU led two sets to one. But the Buckeyes rallied to win the last two sets, taking the final three points for a 15-13 win in the fifth.

Trending: Up. Several Huskers return — Sun led the team in kills per set (3.64) and Hames is an experienced setter — and NU added a wealth of talent in the incoming freshman class. A question going into the season will be the availability of Stivrins, who owns a school-record .396 career hitting percentage.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Geno Schinzel

WRESTLING

Regular season: 7-1 in duals

Big Ten tournament: Finished third behind Iowa and Penn State and had three individual runner-up finishes

How it played out: It was an abbreviated regular season; the Big Ten schedule featured conference-only duals that didn’t begin until January and lasted six weeks. Nebraska’s only dual loss was to eventual national champion Iowa, and the Huskers defeated six nationally ranked teams in the regular season. They also had a strong showing at the Big Ten meet as Ridge Lovett (149 pounds), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) placed second in their weight classes. Mikey Labriola (174) was third and CJ Red (141) and Peyton Robb (157) were fourth. At the NCAA meet, Labriola placed third and Red finished sixth — it was the third time Red medaled at nationals.

Success or struggle: Competing in the nation’s top wrestling conference, the Huskers again challenged for the team title. They expected to be in the title hunt at nationals, but finished 12th as a team.

Standout: Schultz was NU’s best wrestler most of the season, going 8-0 in the regular season with a pair of decisions over top-five opponents. Schultz finished second at 197 in the Big Ten meet before being upset in the first round at nationals, finishing that tournament 2-2.

Season high: After placing second at the league meet in 2020, NU followed with a third-place finish this season — that’s the only two times NU placed in the top three at the Big Ten meet. Venz and Lovett were seeded sixth and seventh, respectively, but pulled upsets to finish second.

Season low: NU’s only setback was a 31-6 loss to No. 1 Iowa before nationals. NU also had five wrestlers seeded in the top eight at nationals, but only two medaled. As a team NU placed 12th, the first time since 2014 that it wasn’t in the top 10.

Trending: Up. The Huskers are expected to return nine of 10 starters and will again be near the top of the national rankings. These Huskers should be motivated after having their past two seasons affected by COVID-19.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Gene Schinzel

SOFTBALL

Record: 22-22 (eighth in Big Ten)

Big Ten tournament/postseason: League tourney canceled, NU didn’t make NCAA tournament

Preseason prediction: Seventh by D1Softball.com

How it played out: Nebraska was slightly above .500 most of the year, which was promising after the turmoil the previous two seasons: Coach Rhonda Revelle was suspended, investigated and reinstated in 2019 before 2020 was canceled by the pandemic. Nebraska worked into the top half of the league standings with a sweep of Maryland — its first four-game sweep in the Big Ten — but lost five of its final six contests. That meant the Huskers failed to record their first winning season since 2018.

Success or struggle: Both, as the .500 record indicates. Nebraska put together back-to-back series wins once, but hung tough with ranked foes Michigan and Minnesota.

Standout: Tristen Edwards become the first Husker to make the Big Ten’s first team three times. She was also the eighth player in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors three times — and she did it as an infielder and outfielder. Her senior year, she led the country with 1.4 walks per game and was second with a .583 on-base percentage. She homered in her final at-bat of the season, which could be the final plate appearance of her Husker career.

Season high: Standing toe-to-toe with Big Ten elite Michigan, which went on to win its 12th conference regular-season title in 13 seasons. In the early March series, the Huskers were right there all three games. Michigan was victorious 2-1 in eight innings then 2-0 before NU won the finale 5-4 on Sydney Gray’s walk-off, two-run single in the eighth inning.

Season low: The swoon in the final two series including a six-inning mercy-rule loss at Northwestern. It also happened right after the four-game sweep of the Terrapins.

Trending: Up-ish, but NU still hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2015. Billie Andrews is one reason for hope that the Huskers will break through. The Gretna grad was the first freshman in program history to nab Big Ten first-team honors. She scored 32 runs, drove in 31 and hit seven homers.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Kristin Donovan

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Big Ten indoor/outdoor championships: Sixth and ninth

How it played out: The Husker women took a step forward after finishing 10th at the conference indoor meet with a young roster in 2020. Another youth movement followed in 2021, when two of NU’s three NCAA outdoor qualifiers were freshmen.

Success or struggle: Two Huskers won Big Ten indoor crowns — freshman Lishanna Ilves in the long jump and senior Ieva Turke in the triple jump. Ilves also won long jump gold at the Big Ten outdoor championships, where two more freshmen, Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic, took first and third, respectively, in the javelin. Harris and Kulisic went on to represent the Huskers at the NCAA championships.

Standout: Ilves, a freshman from Estonia, won the Big Ten indoor long jump title (20-9¼), then repeated the feat at the outdoor meet (21-4¾). She was a second-team All-American at the NCAA indoor championships.

Season high: Turke’s indoor conference title in the triple jump came a day after she finished second to Ilves in the long jump. Turke defended her 2020 Big Ten indoor triple jump title with a jump of 42-9½ in 2021.

Season low: While the sixth-place finish at the Big Ten indoor meet represented an improvement from 2020, the ninth-place result at the outdoor meet was the program’s lowest since it joined the Big Ten.

Trending: The Huskers, with a young team in 2021, will bring back plenty of experience but will also lose several key contributors, including Turke, 2021 NCAA outdoor qualifier Judi Jones and past NCAA qualifiers Kristina Insingo and Petra Luteran.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Zach Tegler

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Big Ten indoor/outdoor championships: Fourth in both

How it played out: The Husker men continue to be one of the most consistent performers in the league, finishing fourth in each of the past four Big Ten meets — indoor or outdoor — since winning the indoor title in 2019. The NU men tied for 37th at the NCAA outdoor championships, their highest finish since 2016.

Success or struggle: The NU men had two Big Ten indoor champions — junior Papay Glaywulu in the triple jump and junior Burger Lambrechts in the shot put. Lambrechts went on to earn first-team All-America honors at the NCAA indoor meet with a fifth-place finish. Junior Mayson Conner took third in the high jump at the NCAA outdoor meet to claim All-America accolades.

Standout: Lambrechts was Big Ten indoor athlete of the year. He won the Big Ten title with a throw of 67-4 3/4, which is second in school history behind Carl Myerscough’s 70-6 1/4.

Season high: Conner, a York graduate, became the first Husker men’s high jumper to medal at the NCAA championships since 2010. Conner cleared 7-3 3/4 to finish as a first-team All-American for the second time; he took seventh at the 2019 indoor meet.

Season low: Standout distance runner George Kusche, who broke his own school record in the mile with a time of 3:57.74 at a meet in February, announced in March that he was transferring to Northern Arizona, which has one of the nation’s best cross country programs.

Trending: Conner, Lambrechts and Glaywulu all return, as do 2021 NCAA qualifiers Dais Malebana, Darius Luff, Michael Hoffer and Kevin Shubert. A pair of NCAA outdoor qualifiers in the 110-meter hurdles, Joey Daniels and Luke Siedhoff, will not be back.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Zach Tegler

OTHER SPORTS

CROSS COUNTRY

Big Ten championships: Men fifth, women ninth

Trending: George Kusche became Nebraska’s first Big Ten cross country champion and Erika Freyhof led the Husker women with a sixth-place finish — their best individual result since 2008. But Kusche transferred, and NU will have a new coach as Matt Wackerly takes over after David Harris’ retirement.

BOWLING

NCAA championship: First

Trending: Nebraska won its sixth NCAA title by defeating Arkansas State 4-1 in the final. But NU’s first championship under coach Paul Klempa required strong resilience — they faced elimination before reeling off seven straight wins. Four of the five Huskers who bowled in the championship match will return next season.

MEN'S GOLF

Big Ten championship: 12th

Trending: Aurora graduate Caleb Badura will return after leading the Huskers with a 74.33 stroke average and York grad Reed Malleck is also back after averaging 74.67. After the departure of coach Mark Hankins, NU promoted assistant Brett Balak, a former Nebraska Wesleyan coach.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Big Ten championship: Second

Trending: What a career for Kate Smith. The senior won Nebraska’s first Big Ten individual title by firing a final-round 64 and led the Huskers to a tie for second in the team race, their best finish at a conference championship since 1984. NU made its first NCAA regional appearance since 2008, but will miss Smith next season.

MEN'S GYMNASTICS

Big Ten championships: Second

Trending: The Huskers notched their best league finish since joining the Big Ten, then finished first in an NCAA qualifier before taking fourth at the NCAA championships. NU had four All-Americans: Charlie Giles on pommel horse and vault, Taylor Christopulos on vault and Evan Kriley and Mitch Tyndall on pommel horse. All but Tyndall return.

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Big Ten championships: Ninth

Trending: A rare down year for the Huskers, who recorded their worst conference finish and failed to qualify for the NCAA regionals for the first time since 1984. Six Huskers qualified for regionals as individuals, and two — junior Kynsee Roby and senior Anika Dujakovich — we named All-Big Ten.

MEN'S TENNIS

Big Ten tournament: Lost in quarterfinals

Trending: The Huskers, who finished last in the Big Ten West standings, won two duals, including their Big Ten tournament opener against Penn State. The entire roster, led by No. 1 singles player Shunya Maruyama of Japan, will return next season.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Big Ten tournament: Lost in second round

Trending: The Huskers entered the conference tourney as the fifth seed but were upset in their first dual to finish the season 11-6. NU loses three seniors but brings back plenty of experience, including Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Kristina Novak and Isabel Adrover Gallego.

RIFLE

Great American Rifle Conference championships: Eighth

Trending: After finishing eighth in their conference, the Huskers placed sixth at the NCAA championships thanks in large part to the return from injury of senior Emily Cheramie, their top shooter in air rifle and smallbore. Coach Rachel Martin, a former NU shooter, departed and was replaced by assistant Mindy Miles.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Big Ten championships: Seventh

Trending: Led by diver Abi Knapton’s conference titles in the 1 meter and platform, the Huskers earned their best finish at a Big Ten meet. Autumn Haebig (200-meter freestyle) also won a league title. Knapton, a senior from Omaha Marian, went on to finish eighth in the platform and 3-meter events at the NCAA championships, leading NU to a 26th-place finish, its best since 2001.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Zach Tegler

