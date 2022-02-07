Nebraska's Alexis Markowski, Bryce McGowens again sweep Big Ten freshman honors

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams have one thing in common: Freshmen who keep winning Big Ten awards.

Alexis Markowski won her sixth Big Ten freshman of the week award on Monday after averaging 14 points and 10.3 rebounds over three games last week. Bryce McGowens got it for the fifth time after averaging 17 points and 4.5 rebounds over two games.

This is the fourth time this season and second straight week that Markowski and McGowens have won those awards in the same week.

NU men's coach Fred Hoiberg particularly praised McGowens for his play against Michigan, when he scored 24 points in an 85-79 loss.

“He’s really figuring out the physicality of this league,” Hoiberg said. “I think it was a little bit of a shock to him — which it is for every freshman in this league — but what he’s doing right now, the streak that he’s on, four consecutive 20-point games … he’s just continuing to go out every game and get better and better.”

The Nebraska men's team returns to action Wednesday at home against Minnesota. The women's team plays next on Thursday at Ohio State.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.