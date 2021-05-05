Nebraska's Crystal Elliott named NTCA bowler of the year; Paul Klempa wins coach of the year

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Crystal Elliott was named NTCA bowler of the year and Paul Klempa won coach of the year honors Wednesday.

Klempa, in his second season as coach, is a first-time winner after the Huskers won the program’s sixth NCAA title last month.

Elliott is the 11th Husker to earn bowler of the year honors. The sophomore ranked second nationally with a 216.0 average, was second in strike percentage and first in percentage of games of 200 or better. NU’s Kayla Verstraete made the second team and Cassidy Ray was a third-teamer.

The Huskers have had at least one bowler earn All-America honors for 28 straight years, dating to when it was still a club sport