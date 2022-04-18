Nebraska's new athletic facility on track to finish in summer of 2023

Nebraska’s new athletic facility is on track to be finished by the summer of 2023, athletics director Trev Alberts said Monday.

Alberts described the project as “on schedule and on time” during his monthly radio interview. And he’s pleased with the progress being made.

“If you come by here, you can see an awful lot of steel,” Alberts said during his monthly radio show. “It’s starting to take shape.I know our partners … and our contractors have been working hard.”

Alberts says Nebraska has mostly avoided COVID-related disruptions during construction, even if he still worries about. But due to “inflationary pressure” the new facility will cost $160 million instead of $150 million. The Huskers increased their private fundraising goal to $115 million, and they’ve already raised $107 million.

The payoff will be worth it, Alberts says. While football remains the focus of NU’s GO B1G project, the new facility will benefit all student athletes.

And barring any setbacks, it should be ready soon.

>>> Former NU linebacker Mike Croel was impressed with the Huskers’ current facilities while visiting Lincoln during Nebraska’s spring game. Alberts said Croel hadn’t been to campus in two decades.

He wasn’t alone. The Huskers welcomed dozens of former players to Memorial Stadium to watch the scrimmage. Alberts hopes the tradition continues, and he doesn’t want to leave anyone out.

Some Huskers that played during leaner years told him that they felt “disconnected” from the program. Alberts said he doesn’t care when they played — “you’re a member of the family.”

“We’re working hard on (bringing players back),” Alberts said. “The spring game in particular is that time where they choose to come back. … “We need to do more of that. We need to embrace, love and recognize all of those who have impacted Husker football.”

>>> Alberts has heard the feedback about Nebraska’s spring game format. He “doesn’t disagree” that it was boring. And he wants to optimize the fan experience every April.

Still, Alberts pointed out that NU was dealing with injuries, new players and an earlier-than-usual spring due to the Week 0 opener against Northwestern in Ireland.

“I think it was the perfect storm in a negative way, which might’ve led to some of the thinking,” Alberts said. … “Perhaps there’s a little perspective to be learned about why there was some real concern on the on the part of our coaches.

“But I do understand and take seriously, anytime we have an event inside Memorial Stadium, that has to be representative of the expectation of our fans.”

>>> Half the turf at Memorial Stadium was torn out by the night of the spring game. And all of the new turf is “basically down already,” Alberts said. The seams aren’t done, and “there’s a lot to be done,” Alberts said. But Alberts is confident the turf will be ready for graduation this weekend.

Not a minute too soon, either. The turf hasn’t been replaced since 2013.

“I think that turf probably should’ve been replaced a couple years ago,” Alberts said. “The sun had faded it significantly. I think fans are going to like the way the new turf looks.”

>>> Football, men’s basketball and now baseball are struggling. Volleyball, women’s basketball and now softball are thriving. One caller asked: Why the difference between the genders’ successes?

“I promise you if we knew what the answer was, we would have cracked that a long time ago,” Alberts said.

He also prefers not to dwell on the lulls in men’s athletics. He’d rather celebrate the women’s successes. Alberts admitted that Will Bolt’s Huskers haven’t met their preseason expectations, but he urged fans to support Rhonda Revelle’s freshly ranked Huskers (No. 21), who have won 18 straight games overall and 13 straight to start Big Ten play.

“Softball might be one of the great stories that we’ve had around here in a long time,” Alberts said. “I don’t know how to explain it other than this is a team that believes in itself. … There’s some fun games left at Bowlin Stadium, and as this weather continues to warm up, I’d love to see our fans come out and pack that place.”

>>> Alberts told Fred Hoiberg to change his program. Hoiberg shuffled his staff, parting ways with longtime assistant Matt Abdelmassih and special assistant Doc Sadler.

The early returns are positive in Alberts’ eyes.

“"You have to have the courage to execute on change,” he said. “I was proud of what Fred did. Similarly to Scott, I see Fred having a similar new energy. I think he's challenging himself and his staff in different ways."​

