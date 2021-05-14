 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer takes third in pole vault at Big Ten championships
0 comments
topical
TRACK AND FIELD

Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer takes third in pole vault at Big Ten championships

  • 0

From football to track and field, take a look at the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

CHAMPAIN, Ill. — Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer took third place in the pole vault Friday during the first day of the Big Ten outdoor championships. 

The senior cleared 17 feet, 9 1/4 inches on his second attempt to finish third at the Big Ten meet for the second time in his career. 

Erika Freyhof finished eighth in the 10,000 meters with a personal-best time of 34:02.26, which ranks No. 3 in school history. 

Kayla Hugg advanced to the final in the women's 200 meters with a time of 24.22, and Dais Malebana reached the final in the men's 1,500 with a 3.43.44 finish. 

The Big Ten meet will continue Saturday. 

The head coaches of Nebraska athletics

1 of 19
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert