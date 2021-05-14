Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer takes third in pole vault at Big Ten championships

CHAMPAIN, Ill. — Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer took third place in the pole vault Friday during the first day of the Big Ten outdoor championships.

The senior cleared 17 feet, 9 1/4 inches on his second attempt to finish third at the Big Ten meet for the second time in his career.

Erika Freyhof finished eighth in the 10,000 meters with a personal-best time of 34:02.26, which ranks No. 3 in school history.

Kayla Hugg advanced to the final in the women's 200 meters with a time of 24.22, and Dais Malebana reached the final in the men's 1,500 with a 3.43.44 finish.

The Big Ten meet will continue Saturday.