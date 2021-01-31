New Jersey offensive lineman Joey Mancino plans to walk-on to Nebraska

LINCOLN - Nebraska football received the 20th walk-on commit of its 2021 class when Holmdel (New Jersey) offensive lineman Joey Mancino announced on Twitter he planned to walk on to NU.

Mancino said in his Twitter he'd taken a visit to Nebraska last weekend. The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder was among the state's top 100 seniors in the state, according to the New Jersey Football Coaches Association.

He'll become the third New Jersey player on the team, following current Husker running back Rahmir Johnson and incoming inside linebacker Mikai Gbayor.

Signing Day is Wednesday.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.