New Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts: 'I love this place'

New Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts apologized during his introductory press conference for getting emotional.

The magnitude of his new job had become clear as he took the podium in Memorial Stadium to be introduced Wednesday morning.

"I love this place," he said. "Everything I have today is a result of the opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska."

Alberts is one of the most decorated football players in Husker history. Since he wrapped up his college career in 1993, he went on to play in the NFL, serve as a broadcast analyst and most notably, spend more than a decade as the athletic director at UNO.

Alberts said Nebraska was the only job that would have convinced him to leave UNO.

Alberts was chosen from a pool of about 25 candidates, according to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter. During the interview process, Alberts said he was asked about goals he hopes to achieve in the next few years.

He mentioned trust, from the athletes, coaches and university. He brought up establishing proper work habits. He wants to build teamwork throughout the department. And he hopes to see Nebraska "reflect Nebraskans and the way Nebraskans live their life."