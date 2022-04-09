New program will allow Nebraska student-athletes to earn almost $6K per year

LINCOLN — Nebraska student-athletes will be able to earn almost $6,000 per year for meeting academic benchmarks under a new program started by the school.

NU announced on Saturday the start of an N-Vest program that reward student-athletes for achievement in their classes. Student-athletes can get up to $5,980 per year through the program.

The Huskers have historically performed well with Academic All-Americans and team grade-point averages. The new financial allowance is in accordance with the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in the NCAA v. Alston case last summer.

“We are very proud of our rich history of academic achievement at Nebraska, including leading the nation in Academic All-Americans and ranking among the Big Ten leaders in graduation rates,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “N-Vest Nebraska will continue our long-standing tradition of supporting Husker student-athletes at the highest level. We look forward to being able to reward our student-athletes financially for their hard work and success in the classroom.”

