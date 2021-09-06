NU official is being himself and hopes to help Huskers do the same

Chatters also called on the idea that sport provides the template for what society should strive to be.

“I see athletics as being a wonderful vehicle to continue building and growing this idea that we need to be accepting of people for who they are and appreciative of their talents,” Chatters said. “But also recognizing that they have a unique experience.”

Still, some have struggled to see why diversity and inclusion are important, and how it intersects with athletics.

Instead of brushing those questions aside, Chatters wants to help bridge that gap. He said a lot of people in this state haven’t had many experiences with those who are culturally different from them. Part of his job is helping people understand and learn about those differences.

“We have cultural nuances between people from any background in Nebraska,” Chatters said. “You could be from Omaha, you could move from West Point, and see the world differently because of how you grew up.”

Chatters, who returned to UNL in June, doesn’t have any defined goals yet. He’s first looking to get to know and build relationships with everyone in the athletic department.

But Husker fans saw a bit of what Chatters is about this past week, too.