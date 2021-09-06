NU official is being himself and hopes to help Huskers do the same

LINCOLN — If he wants, Lawrence Chatters can lay back and listen to Wu-Tang Clan in his office. He thinks he’s earned the right.
After growing up and rarely feeling that he belonged or could be himself, Nebraska’s new senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion is embracing his identity. And he aims to help others do the same.
If that means blasting Ghostface Killah’s “All That I Got is You,” so be it.
Chatters was born in New Mexico. As a result of his father’s Air Force service, the family made stops in North Carolina, Florida and Germany before Nebraska, where they moved when he was 13. He stayed in state for college, attending Midland University in Fremont.
But it wasn’t just that he wasn’t from the state that Chatters felt he didn’t fit in. He was one of the only Black people in most rooms and was born with albinism, a condition that causes little production of the pigment melanin in skin and hair and also affected his vision.
“I never really felt like there was a place that I belonged,” he said. “I was bullied a lot growing up ... and it made me have to really consider how am I going to figure out how to fit into any space that I go to.”
Being different, he thought he needed to change — it was a “constant mental dance.”
One positive was that Chatters, naturally observant, learned to connect with those from different backgrounds. A connection wasn’t always attainable, though, and trying to fit in meant he couldn’t always be himself. Yet Chatters saw it as the only path to professional advancement.
But that began to change as he climbed higher in his profession. And those experiences have informed his career.
Now he tries to help students avoid the same dance he did while acknowledging the “reality of the world.”
“We all as folks from marginalized backgrounds recognize sometimes who we are makes other people feel uncomfortable,” Chatters said. “What I say to young people in this day and age is that, as I didn’t know back then, who you are is who you are, regardless of if it makes someone else feel uncomfortable.
“However, recognize that we still live in a world where if you are fully demonstrating who you are, you may potentially rub some folks the wrong way, and that may have an impact on your ability to have opportunities.”
His professional experience in diversity started to take shape after Midland when he entered the counseling psychology master’s program at UNL. He worked with the Lincoln Action Program as a counselor, often talking to people of different socioeconomic status.
After earning his master’s, his first job was at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. It was transformative.
He was the only Black clinician within those walls, but there were many more Black inmates. In 2010, 5% of the Nebraska population was Black, but that number was 25% for the prison population.
Chatters’ presence mattered.
Black inmates would often seek him out, as they felt more comfortable talking to him. While seeing so many people who looked like him in that situation took a toll — he said many were “failed by the system” and victims of systemic racism — Chatters found purpose.
“To actually be able to sit down with these men and be a Black male who can come into that space and understand things from a cultural perspective ... and talk to them about when they get out, and how they can re-integrate into their communities,” he said. “That’s the only thing that provided me with hope.”
He isn’t new to working on the sports side of diversity and inclusion, either. Chatters spent six years at UNL from 2012 to 2018, with the latter four as the diversity and inclusion coordinator in the athletic department.
Athletics holds an important space, Chatters said. Sports was one of the first places to integrate and caused spectators to reevaluate their opinions.
Chatters also called on the idea that sport provides the template for what society should strive to be.
“I see athletics as being a wonderful vehicle to continue building and growing this idea that we need to be accepting of people for who they are and appreciative of their talents,” Chatters said. “But also recognizing that they have a unique experience.”
Still, some have struggled to see why diversity and inclusion are important, and how it intersects with athletics.
Instead of brushing those questions aside, Chatters wants to help bridge that gap. He said a lot of people in this state haven’t had many experiences with those who are culturally different from them. Part of his job is helping people understand and learn about those differences.
“We have cultural nuances between people from any background in Nebraska,” Chatters said. “You could be from Omaha, you could move from West Point, and see the world differently because of how you grew up.”
Chatters, who returned to UNL in June, doesn’t have any defined goals yet. He’s first looking to get to know and build relationships with everyone in the athletic department.
But Husker fans saw a bit of what Chatters is about this past week, too.
The Red Carpet Experience was his brainchild, in which donors purchased the remaining tickets for the Fordham game to give to underprivileged youths.
“I’ve just been so hopeful about how I can utilize my work ethic and my abilities, with the support of so many people around me who I think also want to do this great work and raise awareness and make sure that people are respected and accepted,” he said. “I’m just excited about the potential of all of that.”