Olympians and All-Americans headline the 2021 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class

The 2021 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class could be known as the class of "firsts."
The six-person class was announced Wednesday. It includes Therese Alshammar (swimming, 1998-99), Jordan Burroughs (wrestling, 2007-11), Bob Cerv (baseball/basketball, 1947-50), Kelsey Griffin (basketball, 2006-10), Larry Jacobson (football, 1969-71) and Cathy Noth (volleyball, 1981-84).
Alshammar — a 13-time All-American at Nebraska — was the first woman to swim in six Olympics. She also helped NU win the 1998 Big 12 title and went on to win three Olympic medals, 12 world championships and set world records in four different events.
Burroughs was Nebraska's first two-time national champion wrestler. The Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion also possesses the only two undefeated seasons in school history. In 2011 he won the Hodge Trophy as the nation's best college wrestler.
Cerv was the first Husker baseball player to become an All-American, play in Major League Baseball, be named an All-Star and win a World Series. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Cerv went to Nebraska, where he won two conference titles each in basketball and baseball. Cerv died in 2017 at the age of 91.
Griffin was NU's first Senior CLASS Award winner in any sport and helped lead the Huskers to the first perfect regular season in Big 12 history and the program's first trip to the Sweet 16. During that 2009-10 season, Griffin was the Big 12 player of the year and a first-team All-American.
Jacobson starred on Nebraska football's first two national championship teams and was the Huskers' first major award winner with the 1971 Outland Trophy. He was also an All-American in 1971.
Noth was the first Nebraska volleyball All-American and was the only player to be a three-time Big Eight tournament MVP. She was also the first female Husker athlete to have her jersey retired.
The induction ceremony for the 2021 class will be held Oct. 1, when each athlete will have their plaque added to the Hall of Fame Plaza outside Memorial Stadium. The 2020 class (Amanda Burgoyne, Eric Crouch, Sam Francis, Maurtice Ivy, Jordan Larson and Terry Pettit) will also be inducted in October after their ceremony was postponed last year due to the pandemic.