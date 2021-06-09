Olympians and All-Americans headline the 2021 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class

The 2021 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class could be known as the class of "firsts."

The six-person class was announced Wednesday. It includes Therese Alshammar (swimming, 1998-99), Jordan Burroughs (wrestling, 2007-11), Bob Cerv (baseball/basketball, 1947-50), Kelsey Griffin (basketball, 2006-10), Larry Jacobson (football, 1969-71) and Cathy Noth (volleyball, 1981-84).

Alshammar — a 13-time All-American at Nebraska — was the first woman to swim in six Olympics. She also helped NU win the 1998 Big 12 title and went on to win three Olympic medals, 12 world championships and set world records in four different events.

Burroughs was Nebraska's first two-time national champion wrestler. The Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion also possesses the only two undefeated seasons in school history. In 2011 he won the Hodge Trophy as the nation's best college wrestler.

Cerv was the first Husker baseball player to become an All-American, play in Major League Baseball, be named an All-Star and win a World Series. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Cerv went to Nebraska, where he won two conference titles each in basketball and baseball. Cerv died in 2017 at the age of 91.