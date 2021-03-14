On the COVID anniversary, the Nebraska sports world soldiers on

LINCOLN — Mark Manning stood in Nebraska’s wrestling room last March with the hardest news to deliver. A coronavirus that was just beginning its yearlong assault on nearly every American norm imaginable had canceled the biggest weekend of the year.

NU had just finished second at the Big Ten meet and aimed for a national title. The Huskers were supposed to wrestle in Minneapolis’ giant, sparkling dome. Giant crowds. A signature moment for the sport.

COVID-19 canceled it.

Among the thousands of things lost over the last year — more than 500,000 American lives chief among them — a sporting event does not rank near the top of the list. But the cancellation hurt Nebraska’s coach and his wrestlers no less in that moment. Who knew, back then, the pandemic would stretch on so long and take from us so much?

“Having to convey it to the team and see their disappointment,” Manning said Thursday, "and they probably didn’t even realize it (fully) — each day was probably harder after that then ... because they realized it is really over.”