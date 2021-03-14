On the COVID anniversary, the Nebraska sports world soldiers on

LINCOLN — Mark Manning stood in Nebraska’s wrestling room last March with the hardest news to deliver. A coronavirus that was just beginning its yearlong assault on nearly every American norm imaginable had canceled the biggest weekend of the year.
NU had just finished second at the Big Ten meet and aimed for a national title. The Huskers were supposed to wrestle in Minneapolis’ giant, sparkling dome. Giant crowds. A signature moment for the sport.
COVID-19 canceled it.
Among the thousands of things lost over the last year — more than 500,000 American lives chief among them — a sporting event does not rank near the top of the list. But the cancellation hurt Nebraska’s coach and his wrestlers no less in that moment. Who knew, back then, the pandemic would stretch on so long and take from us so much?
“Having to convey it to the team and see their disappointment,” Manning said Thursday, "and they probably didn’t even realize it (fully) — each day was probably harder after that then ... because they realized it is really over.”
A year later, the event has returned. So have the other NCAA tournaments shut down a year ago. Creighton men's basketball will play next week in Indianapolis. The Nebraska-Kearney women will play in the Division II dance for the first time in more than a decade. Wayne State’s men will play in the DII event for the first time in more than two decades.
They’ll all play amid safety protocols and tests and masks and the looming threat of COVID. But they’ll play. Manning’s team — just as good as last year — will wrestle this week in St. Louis. The games will go on.
In the case of the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, the lively Pinnacle Bank Arena atmosphere that marks the event also returned after a one-year hiatus. Student sections parked at each end screamed — the Adams Central students, Friday morning, wore hats while the Wayne students had a sports jersey theme — as fans slid into seats not covered with industrial plastic wrap and, when not eating, wore masks, which weren’t even a part of the safety placards posted at last year’s state tournament.
There was so much, back then, not known about COVID. Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was center stage in the uncertainty, captured on camera like he was last year at the Big Ten Tournament looking so ill — he was, with the regular flu — that league officials ordered him off the court. A wheelchair and an N95 mask awaited him, as did an ambulance to a hospital where he learned, indeed, he didn’t have COVID.
Along with much of his team, the coach 10 months later would contract the virus and experience a variety of symptoms. But Hoiberg and players soldiered forth. A year from the shutdown, he saw the road ahead many do: A population inoculated by one of three different vaccines, and a re-emerging of the public gatherings that help make American culture what it is.
“It’s just been a crazy year ever since, what this virus has done to people, to families, and what it continues to do,” Hoiberg said. “Thankfully there’s a vaccine in place, hopefully everybody gets it, and we can return to normalcy next year.”
Between last March in Indianapolis and this March, sports largely persisted. The NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships in 2020, the Olympics were postponed and some professional events, like Wimbledon, were canceled. Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt lost the majority of his first season as head coach just two days after playing in front of 4,000 fans at sunny Haymarket Park.
“It was a wide range of emotions,” said Bolt, who in the pandemic became a home-school teacher of sorts for his two grade-school-aged sons. “Disbelief. Shock. You don't know how to react to it because there's nothing we've ever had to go through that even compares to it.”
But, with lots of money, varying safety protocols and the ingenuity of companies developing rapid-response COVID tests, the NBA, NFL, WNBA, NHL and Major League Baseball all crowned champions in 2020. College football managed to cross the goal line, too. The youth fields and courts in Nebraska and many other states remained busy.
It did not come without debate or controversy, locally and nationally.
Omaha Public Schools, for example, chose to forgo fall sports, superintendent Cheryl Logan said, in exchange for a safer school year.
“We can have either school or (sports), but we can’t have both,” Logan said over a Zoom call in August.
Nebraska football players went to battle — in court — with their own league over the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the football season in August. The conference eventually gave football the green light for October, staging games in cavernous, empty stadiums as the pandemic reached its peaks in cases and deaths just as the year wound down. The Huskers’ final football game — played in COVID-devastated New Jersey and frigid temperatures on a Friday night — edged toward a dystopian scene, but the 28-21 win over Rutgers sent a struggling program into the offseason on a positive note.
“I just went out and laid everything on the line to get this victory,” running back Dedrick Mills said.
Husker basketball played 26 of its 27 scheduled games, but did so with a four-week COVID pause in the middle of the year. The back half of NU’s schedule was closer to a relentless NBA slate than the typical college experiences.
And yet, NU played, using rigorous, often daily testing methods and instituting safety protocols — in Hoiberg’s case, he kept a couple of his older assistants home from a couple road trips — so that all of its teams competed in one way or another in the last calendar year. The same was true for many other collegiate programs around the state.
In high school, state football title games were waged as they once were — on high school fields themselves. Dundy County-Stratton won a double-overtime thriller at Burwell for its first state title. Omaha Westside won its first state title since 1982 on its own field, capping an undefeated season. The titles will not come with pandemic asterisks.
“Athletic directors and school administrators worked all summer to have a season, and we were able to pull it off,” Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman said after the Warriors won 37-21 over Elkhorn South.
It took teamwork — multiple layers of people pulling in one direction — to get it done. Manning, at Nebraska, works out of the Devaney Center, as do the coaches of basketball, volleyball, track and field and more. It’s where teams got tested — Manning’s crew started their near-daily regimen just after Christmas — and where coaches could commiserate on their shared experiences over the last year. They got closer, Manning said, bonding over the difficulty of the circumstances and commitment to navigating them.
“Touching base with those people, staying connected, because we’re all going through the same thing,” Manning said. “We’re just beating ideas off each other but, for the most part, that person’s reaching to you for a reason, and you can reach out to them. It’s just the camaraderie. It’s big.”
On Friday night, as roughly 6,000 fans yelled their lungs out for a star-studded Class A semifinals, the camaraderie was arena-wide — statewide, in fact, as four teams from the Omaha metro played in front of a big audience. Millard West’s student section was among the loudest and biggest ever seen at a state tournament game.
“I love the energy,” Millard North guard Saint Thomas said. “I love how they brought out everybody, probably, from Millard West.”
Later that night, a game few will ever forget, a 95-94 triple overtime thriller won by Bellevue West, with one of the best boxers in the world, champion Bud Crawford, sitting a few rows from the team benches, signing autographs, reacting to baskets and fouls.
It was a sharp contrast from the quiet of PBA last year, when the squeaking sneakers were often louder than the din of the crowd. Downtown Lincoln was mostly a ghost town — destined, in the next month, to be even more empty. On Friday night, the scene wasn’t quite the same as 2019, but it was close. Close enough to feel more normal than strange.
Manning’s team won’t wrestle in front of 30,000 fans this week as it would have last year had COVID not canceled everything. The NCAA will allow far fewer fans than normal — much like the basketball event in Indiana and the volleyball event coming to Omaha — but when Manning addresses his team, it won’t be from a wrestling room of devastation. It’ll be just before the biggest competition of his wrestler’s lives.
COVID canceled one gathering. It didn’t stop this one.
“It will just be a blessing, man,” Manning said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. Now it’s the time to reap those rewards.”
Meanwhile, Bolt’s team will play baseball in the dome where Manning’s team was supposed to wrestle last year. It’s not perfect — the Big Ten is not allowing its league teams to play out-of-conference competition in 2021 — but it’s baseball. In Texas, Minneapolis, anywhere.
"We weren't thinking it stinks we can't play a Tuesday game," Bolt said. "It's like, 'We're 3-1 in the league, who do we have next?' You forget about all the other stuff once you're in the fight."
World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland contributed to this report.
