Pair of Husker athletes earn Big Ten honors

Two Husker athletes nabbed significant honors this week from the Big Ten.
Burger Lambrechts, who competes for Nebraska in the shot put, was named Big Ten men's indoor track and field athlete of the year on Wednesday. Lambrechts, who won the Big Ten title and was honored as the outstanding athlete of the league meet, finished 5th at the NCAA meet in shot put. He's second all-time on NU's career shot put chart.
NU women's golfer Kate Smith, after winning the first tournament of her career this week, won Big Ten women's golfer of the week. Smith won the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate event this week. Smith has twice won Big Ten women's golfer of the week this year and five overall — most in Husker history.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH