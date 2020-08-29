Pandemic dealt 'crushing blow' to athletes' mental health, but Huskers are trying to help

Bill Moos made the arrangements. The flight and hotel were booked for what was supposed to be a celebratory weekend with his son.

The Nebraska athletic director had planned to watch Ben, the youngest of his five children, practice at Cal. A redshirt junior and outside linebacker, the younger Moos was growing into a more prominent role.

Then came the Aug. 11 decision from the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bill Moos kept his reservations, arriving at his son’s studio apartment a few days later.

“I got to spend a weekend with him,” Moos said. “He needed his dad right then, and I wanted to be there for him.”

Now more than two weeks removed from the historic move, there is no guarantee when games will begin for Moos’ Nebraska teams either. And many others in support roles for NU student-athletes agree the mental and emotional damage done the last three weeks is far more pervasive and long-lasting than COVID-19.

Brett Haskell sees it hourly. Nebraska’s director of sports psychology — one of five psychologists on staff in the athletic department — works primarily with the football and volleyball teams. When fall sports were shuttered, collective moods nosedived from optimistic to mourning.