Pandemic dealt 'crushing blow' to athletes' mental health, but Huskers are trying to help

Bill Moos made the arrangements. The flight and hotel were booked for what was supposed to be a celebratory weekend with his son.
The Nebraska athletic director had planned to watch Ben, the youngest of his five children, practice at Cal. A redshirt junior and outside linebacker, the younger Moos was growing into a more prominent role.
Then came the Aug. 11 decision from the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bill Moos kept his reservations, arriving at his son’s studio apartment a few days later.
“I got to spend a weekend with him,” Moos said. “He needed his dad right then, and I wanted to be there for him.”
Now more than two weeks removed from the historic move, there is no guarantee when games will begin for Moos’ Nebraska teams either. And many others in support roles for NU student-athletes agree the mental and emotional damage done the last three weeks is far more pervasive and long-lasting than COVID-19.
Brett Haskell sees it hourly. Nebraska’s director of sports psychology — one of five psychologists on staff in the athletic department — works primarily with the football and volleyball teams. When fall sports were shuttered, collective moods nosedived from optimistic to mourning.
“I think the biggest thing we’re seeing is just despondence due to a lack of direction,” Haskell said. “A lot of their daily behavior is focused on how to work toward competitive opportunity. And right now there are no competitive opportunities or certainty about when those will happen again.”
Attitudes in the summer were far more driven as athletes returned to campus and trained with the belief they'd get the chance to play if they did things the right way. They followed safety protocols, even policing each other to socially distance and wear masks as needed. If nothing else, they had their sport to provide relief from the ever-present chaos of 2020.
NU sports psychology — one of the school’s services for student-athletes along with nutrition, analytics, strength/conditioning and the performance lab — pivoted to virtual sessions when the pandemic broke out in the spring. It typically deals with a range of issues from mental illness to mental skills training (maintaining composure, concentration, making decisions under pressure, etc.).
But what about when entire seasons are in doubt?
Haskell said seniors and freshmen are most affected. The older ones have to consider whether to postpone leaving school for another year or perhaps be done with their sport forever. The newcomers — often from outside the state or country — can’t socialize or fully integrate into their college lives. Even coaches have asked for weekly sessions to process their new reality, Haskell said.
“It’s been a real crushing blow to both volleyball and football,” Haskell said. “It felt like having the rug pulled out from under them after they’d worked so, so hard and had a commitment to do the right thing.”
With the news, Haskell said the motivation to stay in normal healthy habits is “significantly decreased.” She worries about depression from social isolation. Substance abuse. Conflicting feelings of wanting to act like a normal college student — and seeing many that do — but also earn back their sports through safety measures.
Moos considers the matter important enough that he went to the UNL chancellor’s office for a waiver to add two new psychologists amid a hiring freeze. Nebraska had two total when he arrived in 2017 but now has a ratio of one provider for roughly 125 student-athletes. Many Big Ten schools have ratios closer to 300 to 1, Haskell said.
“There’s confusion, there’s frustration, there’s depression, there’s all kinds of emotions these young people are going through,” Moos said. “…You dream your whole life of playing in front of big crowds and television audiences and screaming fans and the color and pageantry of college athletics, and they’re being robbed of that right now. So we want to make sure that we have all the services available that we possibly can in regards to the mental piece of this and the psychological piece. I think we’re doing a very good job with that.”
Struggles for football players have been especially unique. The NCAA cancelling fall championships came as “somewhat of a relief” for sports like volleyball, soccer and cross country because of the closure that came with it. They knew they were moving into a spring season and could begin healing.
Meanwhile, football issues fester. Eight Huskers sued the Big Ten on Thursday petitioning for a reversal of the decision. Rumors persist about varying dates when the league could start its winter/spring season. More than half of FBS teams are still moving forward with fall campaigns.
Multiple NU parents said their sons are bouncing back from the disappointment of losing the fall as they dive into school and a 12-hour-per-week football training model. The real pain will come on Saturdays in September and October when other major programs play football and the Huskers sit at home.
“That’s the time I’m mostly concerned for for those kids,” said Glen Snodgrass, father of outside linebacker Garrett Snodgrass. “They’ll get through it, but I think that will be the toughest time for them.”
Said Gene Benhart, whose son, Bryce, was trending toward starting on the offensive line this year: “It’s going to be hard on all of us because we should all be in a stadium come (Sept. 5) watching the first game. I don’t know what you do. I don’t know how you overcome that.”
That’s where Haskell and her staff come in, including fellow psychologists Brett Woods and Mariah Bullock, neuropsychologist Kate Higgins and mental health counselor Nedu Izuegbunam. Their goal has always been to have a “growth mindset,” Haskell said, so what can that mean in a pandemic? She encourages student-athletes to work on skills like coping strategies, self-awareness and personal insight — things that will serve them the rest of their lives.
Staffers are also launching more groups this fall ranging from yoga to meditation to social sessions for freshmen. Some teams have done book studies. They work through how to create a structured routine, form good sleep and nutrition habits and stir up positive emotions through gratitude practices.
Still, Haskell said a long few weeks will turn into a longer fall. Her mission is to make sure current Huskers one day return to action better people for the experience.
“It’s still pretty fresh,” Haskell said. “I think they’re still pretty hurt, honestly, and they’re processing through the grief and pain of losing what they worked so hard for. They love their sport and love to play. I think if they had live scrimmages every day they’d be glad.”
