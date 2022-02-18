Pick Six Podcast: How good can Nebraska baseball be this year?

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew looks at Will Bolt and Nebraska baseball ahead of the Huskers' season opener. They also breaks down where Amy Williams and Nebraska women's basketball might end up in the NCAA tournament bracket and discuss the up and mostly down performance of Nebraska men's basketball.
