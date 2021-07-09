 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick Six Podcast: Husker A.D. search, Football recruiting, Basketball news, MLB draft and more
0 comments
topical
VIDEO

Pick Six Podcast: Husker A.D. search, Football recruiting, Basketball news, MLB draft and more

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland dig in for a meaty episode of the Pick Six Podcast including an update on Nebraska's search for a new athletic director. The crew also look at Husker football recruiting news and discusses the newest addition for Nebraska basketball. Evan also highlights what to expect from the MLB draft when it comes to current and future Huskers. They end the show with a look at the rapidly evolving world of Name, Image and Likeness deals.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

They discuss the ongoing search for Nebraska's next athletic director, an update on how the Nebraska football recruiting class is coming together, the latest roster changes for Nebraska men's basketball, a preview of the upcoming MLB draft and a lot more.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert