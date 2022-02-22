 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Husker spring football fantasy draft

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew selects their most important players for the Huskers entering spring practice. They also look at a tough week for both basketball programs and a rough start for Nebraska baseball.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

