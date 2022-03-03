Pick Six Podcast: Reading between the lines after Nebraska's spring football press conference

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew digs into their notepads for the key things they learned during the Huskers' spring football press conference. They also look at Nebraska basketball and Fred Hoiberg pulling off two wins. Later they discuss the potential NCAA tournament seeding for the Nebraska women. Evan closes the show with a look at Nebraska baseball and what the Huskers need to get back on track.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.