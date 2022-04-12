 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Spring game recap and summer plans for the Huskers

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew recaps what they learned from Nebraska's spring game and looks at what the Huskers need to do during the offseason.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

