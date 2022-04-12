Pick Six Podcast: Spring game recap and summer plans for the Huskers

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew recaps what they learned from Nebraska's spring game and looks at what the Huskers need to do during the offseason.
The 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Illinois Fighting Illini
Score: Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
NU's record against: 13-5-1
Fordham Rams
Score: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7
NU's record against: 1-0
Buffalo Bulls
Score: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3
NU's record against: 1-0
Oklahoma Sooners
Score: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16
NU's record against: 38-46-3
Michigan State Spartans
Score: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20
NU's record against: 9-3
Northwestern Wildcats
Score: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7
NU's record against: 9-6
Michigan Wolverines
Score: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29
NU's record against: 4-6-1
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Score: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23
NU's record against: 25-35-2
Purdue Boilermakers
Score: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23
NU's record against: 5-5
Ohio State Buckeyes
Score: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17
NU's record against: 1-9
Wisconsin Badgers
Score: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
NU's record against: 4-11
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2021 record: 8-2, 5-2 Big Ten
NU's record against: 29-19-3
