Pick Six Podcast: Super Spring Game Preview

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Today they discuss everything you need to know for Nebraska's upcoming spring game. The crew also looks at Nebraska basketball's new assistant and potential roster moves needed. They close the show discussing Husker baseball which is looking for their second straight Big Ten series win.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

