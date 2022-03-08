 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: The possible future of Memorial Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins discuss the results of a fan survey by Nebraska athletics over the future of Memorial Stadium.

The crew also discusses Husker quarterbacks ahead of a big media day. Later, they look at Nebraska basketball's hot past week and Big Ten tournament draw.

They close the show discussing the potential seed for Amy Williams and the Huskers in the NCAA tournament.

