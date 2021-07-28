Pick Six Podcast: Trev Alberts is in charge; Husker camp opens soon; Conference realignment

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
They discuss the early days of Trev Alberts' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director. They'll preview the start of Nebraska football training camp. They'll look at the impacts of the latest conference realignment drama. Plus they'll talk a little Husker baseball, basketball and more.
