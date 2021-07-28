 Skip to main content
Pick Six Podcast: Trev Alberts is in charge; Husker camp opens soon; Conference realignment
Sam McKewon and Evan Bland breakdown the hire of Trev Alberts as Nebraska's new athletic director and discuss the start of fall camp for Husker football. They also get into the storm of realignment starting in college athletics. Evan looks at how Nebraska baseball fared with the MLB Draft and Sam discusses Husker basketball.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

They discuss the early days of Trev Alberts' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director. They'll preview the start of Nebraska football training camp. They'll look at the impacts of the latest conference realignment drama. Plus they'll talk a little Husker baseball, basketball and more.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

