Pick Six Podcast: What is the vibe around Husker spring football?

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Today they look at the top news from Husker spring football practice including the departure of Zavier Betts and the overall vibe around Nebraska.
The crew also looks at the offseason for both Nebraska basketball programs starting with several changes.
