A former high school goalie could be the answer to Nebraska's kickoff woes

LINCOLN — Thunderstorms forced Brendan Franke to conduct his Nebraska football tryout indoors.

The Gretna graduate had no problem with that. He preferred an environment where wind wouldn’t help or hurt his cause. When you’re aiming to become NU’s kickoff specialist, indoors is the truest measure of your leg’s strength.

Franke said he promptly booted a couple kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

“Can you do that all the time?” Husker coach Scott Frost asked Franke.

“Well, yeah,” Franke said.

Now, Franke waits for a call. After one year at Morningside College, where Franke hammered 35 of his 59 kickoffs for touchbacks, he’s on the open market, looking to become a kicker at an FBS school. He'd prefer that it be Nebraska.

“If it’s a walk-on offer, I’m going to take it,” Franke said Monday night, three days after the tryout. “Any opportunity I can get, I’ll take. I haven’t hit the point where I’m looking at other schools — Nebraska is the only school I’ve been talking to.”

If he doesn’t hear anything in two or three days, Franke may start looking at other programs. Nebraska told him that he would hear from the staff soon.