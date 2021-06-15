A former high school goalie could be the answer to Nebraska's kickoff woes

LINCOLN — Thunderstorms forced Brendan Franke to conduct his Nebraska football tryout indoors.
The Gretna graduate had no problem with that. He preferred an environment where wind wouldn’t help or hurt his cause. When you’re aiming to become NU’s kickoff specialist, indoors is the truest measure of your leg’s strength.
Franke said he promptly booted a couple kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
“Can you do that all the time?” Husker coach Scott Frost asked Franke.
“Well, yeah,” Franke said.
Now, Franke waits for a call. After one year at Morningside College, where Franke hammered 35 of his 59 kickoffs for touchbacks, he’s on the open market, looking to become a kicker at an FBS school. He'd prefer that it be Nebraska.
“If it’s a walk-on offer, I’m going to take it,” Franke said Monday night, three days after the tryout. “Any opportunity I can get, I’ll take. I haven’t hit the point where I’m looking at other schools — Nebraska is the only school I’ve been talking to.”
If he doesn’t hear anything in two or three days, Franke may start looking at other programs. Nebraska told him that he would hear from the staff soon.
NU has made no bones about needing a kicker — any kicker — who can put the ball through the end zone and play keep away from the Big Ten’s best returners. Three times in the last 11 games — in losses to Wisconsin and Iowa in 2019 and a win over Rutgers in 2020 — the Huskers allowed kickoff returns for touchdowns, each time kicking to some of the best specialists in the country. Twice, it was Aaron Cruickshank, who returned one for Wisconsin and one for Rutgers.
Just 26 of Nebraska’s last 106 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks. It’s one reason why the Huskers have allowed a stunning 1,430 kickoff return yards over the last two seasons.
Franke hadn’t planned on playing college football until his senior year. He didn’t play football at all at Gretna — he was the starting goalie for the soccer team — until “some of the football guys came and told me I needed to be their kicker.”
So, he was, making all of his extra points and some field goals and handling kickoff duties.
Just before the end of his senior year, when COVID-19 began to shut things down, Franke chose Morningside with the idea that, if he could, he would matriculate back to FBS as a kickoff specialist.
“Coach (Steve) Ryan was super supportive with what I was doing, and he said if I need a place next year, he would love to have me back,” Franke said. Franke also has a Kohl’s Kicking Camp coach who can get his film out to other schools.
“So I’ve got a cushion,” Franke said. “But Nebraska’s my home, and Nebraska’s where I want to be.”
Does Nebraska want Franke? The Huskers have Ord kicker Kelen Meyer joining the program this summer, and Meyer made long field goals in high school. Nevertheless, NU is actively working out other options, with the knowledge that a walk-on offer doesn’t affect the program’s scholarship picture.
