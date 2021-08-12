After busy summer, Nebraska turns attention back to recruiting

As Nebraska continues to establish its depth chart with barely two weeks until the season opener, another reset of sorts is also in the works.
Recruiting will resume in earnest beginning Sept. 1, when the fall camp and the dead period give way to football games and official visits. The scholarship numbers will be trickier than ever for coaches to manage coming off a shortened year of frozen eligibility clocks and in the era of the transfer portal.
What the Huskers know is they have nine commits in their 2022 class. What they presume is this cycle will be their smallest in recent memory for a mishmash of reasons.
“The timing’s pretty good with that because we’re playing catch up,” NU coach Scott Frost said in Kearney this summer. “Really want to make sure the ones we do get are the right type of kids and guys that we think make us better, help our roster, and help supplement a young team.”
Nebraska crammed 20 official visits into June — when the pandemic-related dead period ended after more than 14 months — and has netted seven pledges for its efforts. Another previous commit, Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann, also took his all-expenses-paid trip to campus. Nine others selected other schools including Orland-area safety Markeith Williams, who this week announced Miami as his choice.
That leaves three uncommitted official visitors. Two are defensive backs, of which Nebraska has none among its 2022 group. The targets:
» Nathan Vail, safety, Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison. The composite three-star prospect also took summer officials to Georgia Tech and Duke. He has another scheduled for Boston College on Sept. 24.
» Avery Powell, cornerback, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peters Prep. The projected nickelback with a 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame has nearly three dozen offers and reportedly hasn’t used any official visits other than to Nebraska for its second big recruiting weekend in June. He has unofficially toured Penn State and has previously indicated interest in seeing Wisconsin, Mississippi State and others. He has been quiet with his process for a couple months.
» Tyler Martin, linebacker, Acton (Ma.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School. The defender would be NU’s highest-rated recruit in the cycle via the 247 Sports composite if he were to commit. Michigan — to which he had once been pledged — and Arizona are providing steep competition though, with many recruiting experts pegging him as a future Wildcat.
Frost speculated this summer that Nebraska may end up taking around just 14 or 15 scholarship players before signing day in December, meaning it must be selective with the remaining five or six spots. Home games Sept. 4 (Fordham) and Sept. 11 (Buffalo) are the program’s only opportunities to host prospects before October.
That’s problematic, Frost said, because a great many of NU’s priority players have yet to see a game or the coaches in person after the pandemic kept everyone away last year.
“This class, there’s a lot of kids we’re recruiting that have never been to Lincoln and we’ve never met them,” Frost said. “So we have a lot of catch up to do.”
Super seniors don’t count against a team’s scholarship limit this year, but it remains unclear whether that will be the case again in 2022 and beyond. Schools will need to adjust their recruiting based on that decision from the NCAA and individual decisions from players on whether they return for the extra season.
Factor in regular attrition and class size could change “a lot,” Frost said.
One other wrinkle more pertinent to Nebraska is how young its roster is from an eligibility standpoint. All but two players still on the roster from the 2019 class redshirted, with the exceptions being outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and defensive back Quinton Newsome.
The team overall is dedicating roughly 60% of its scholarships — 51 — to redshirt freshmen or true freshmen in status. That includes 16 “true freshmen” from the 2020 cycle and 19 more true frosh in the 2021 group navigating their first college fall camp.
“It’s a good problem because I really believe we have what we need in our program to get this thing done,” Frost said. “But it’s also a problem that we’re not going to be able to add a lot of pieces to that for a while.”
“... This is the first year in a long time I really don’t know what that (class) number is.”
Nebraska’s 2022 class is ranked 61st nationally via 247 and 13th in the Big Ten. That’s ahead of only Iowa, which has eight commits. Everyone else in the league holds at least 11 pledges, meaning the Huskers likely won’t make up much ground based on quantity. With no current four-star players locked in, Big Red sits tied for 11th in the league according to per-player ratings.
