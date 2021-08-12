After busy summer, Nebraska turns attention back to recruiting

As Nebraska continues to establish its depth chart with barely two weeks until the season opener, another reset of sorts is also in the works.

Recruiting will resume in earnest beginning Sept. 1, when the fall camp and the dead period give way to football games and official visits. The scholarship numbers will be trickier than ever for coaches to manage coming off a shortened year of frozen eligibility clocks and in the era of the transfer portal.

What the Huskers know is they have nine commits in their 2022 class. What they presume is this cycle will be their smallest in recent memory for a mishmash of reasons.

“The timing’s pretty good with that because we’re playing catch up,” NU coach Scott Frost said in Kearney this summer. “Really want to make sure the ones we do get are the right type of kids and guys that we think make us better, help our roster, and help supplement a young team.”

Nebraska crammed 20 official visits into June — when the pandemic-related dead period ended after more than 14 months — and has netted seven pledges for its efforts. Another previous commit, Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann, also took his all-expenses-paid trip to campus. Nine others selected other schools including Orland-area safety Markeith Williams, who this week announced Miami as his choice.