Alabama DB transfer Kaine Williams commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN - Nebraska's secondary added another defensive back Sunday when Alabama transfer Kaine Williams - a four-star recruit in the 2021 class - committed to the Huskers.

Williams, who announced his decision on Twitter, made an official visit to NU this weekend with former Crimson Tide teammate and Husker defensive line transfer target Stephon Wynn.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder from Marrero, Louisiana - the hometown of current Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph - appeared in just one game for Alabama last season, preserving his redshirt. He'll have four seasons of eligibility remaining. Williams has previously told the World-Herald Nebraska wants him at safety.

Williams becomes fifth offseason addition to NU's secondary, which added Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, Northern Iowa transfer Omar Brown and two junior college defensive backs - DeShon Singleton and Javier Morton - back in January. The quintet helps replace three graduating starters (Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke) and the offseason departures of Nadab Joseph and Malik Williams. NU also added freshmen Jaeden Gould, Jalil Martin and Malcolm Hartzog.

