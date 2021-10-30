Assortment of prospects take in Memorial Stadium atmosphere ahead of Nebraska-Purdue

LINCOLN — Visitors came out of the northeast Memorial Stadium tunnel and blinked at the afternoon sun. Another busy weekend for future Nebraska recruiting classes enjoyed the best game-day weather to date this fall.

An assortment of Husker 2022 commits walked the sidelines fresh off playoff ousters with their high school football teams. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann of Columbus. Defender Gage Stenger of Millard South. Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget. 2023 offensive-line pledge Gunnar Gottula congregated with fellow Southeast teammates Max Buettenback (NU baseball commit), defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti (NU target) and linebacker Caleb Krueger.

The Huskers — with eight members in their 2022 cycle — didn’t host an official visitor Saturday. Among the 2022 unofficials of note was kicker Charlie Weinrich, a Kansas native who holds a Kansas scholarship offer.

Also among the 40-or-so visitors were a slew of 2023 prospects who arrived without Nebraska offers. That includes Ankeny (Iowa) three-star quarterback JJ Kohl, receiver Joshua Manning from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, running back Mana Tapusoa from Blue Springs, Missouri, and athlete Avcen Stevens from Indianapolis.

A handful of 2024 and 2025 prospects were also on hand with family members.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.