Bellevue West's C.J. Lilienkamp to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska added another accomplished walk-on prospect Saturday in Bellevue West safety C.J. Lilienkamp.
The 2021 recruit and safety was a key member of the Thunderbird defense last fall, finishing with four interceptions and four pass breakups along with 54 tackles that were second most on the team.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Lilienkamp reported in October that Nebraska offered him a walk-on opportunity. He also listed scholarship offers from Morningside and Midland.
Nebraska welcomed 12 walk-ons during the early signing period last month, including 10 in-state pledges.