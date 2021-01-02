 Skip to main content
Bellevue West's C.J. Lilienkamp to walk on at Nebraska
FOOTBALL

CJ Lilienkamp

Bellevue West's C.J. Lilienkamp, right, had four interceptions and four pass breakups along with 54 tackles last season.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska added another accomplished walk-on prospect Saturday in Bellevue West safety C.J. Lilienkamp.

The 2021 recruit and safety was a key member of the Thunderbird defense last fall, finishing with four interceptions and four pass breakups along with 54 tackles that were second most on the team.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Lilienkamp reported in October that Nebraska offered him a walk-on opportunity. He also listed scholarship offers from Morningside and Midland.

Nebraska welcomed 12 walk-ons during the early signing period last month, including 10 in-state pledges.

