Columbus standout Ernest Hausmann earns Nebraska football offer

Ernest Hausmann’s first scholarship offer is a big one.
The linebacker from Columbus High School took a virtual tour of Nebraska earlier this week and the Huskers extended an offer Tuesday in news he posted on social media. Hausmann has yet to be ranked by any recruiting service, though that is likely to change soon for the 2022 prospect.
The primary recruiter for the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder is Barrett Ruud, who is both NU’s in-state recruiter and also coaches the position Nebraska envisions Hausmann playing (inside linebacker). The Columbus standout recorded 69 tackles (six for loss) in 10 games this season while also intercepting a pass, deflecting three more and forcing two fumbles. He was also the teams leading receive with 34 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
Hausmann is Nebraska’s fifth known in-state offer for the 2022 cycle. The others are Bellevue West playmakers Kaden Helms (receiver) and Micah Riley (tight end) along with Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods (offensive line) and Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson (outside linebacker). NU has yet to add any 2022 commits.
The Huskers offered seven in-state prospects in the 2021 class — landing five of them — and secured two of the three offers they made for the 2020 group.
Columbus players haven’t dotted the Nebraska roster in recent years. The last scholarship Husker from the city was Columbus Lakeview tight end Josh Mueller (2003-07) and the last Columbus High grad on the team was walk-on defensive back Cameron Jakub (2014). The most recent scholarship player and Columbus High grad at Nebraska was tight end Tim Carpenter (1993-97).
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Tommy Wroblewski, St. Paul
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
