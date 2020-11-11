 Skip to main content
Columbus standout Ernest Hausmann earns Nebraska football offer
FOOTBALL

Columbus standout Ernest Hausmann earns Nebraska football offer

Ernest Hausmann’s first scholarship offer is a big one.

The linebacker from Columbus High School took a virtual tour of Nebraska earlier this week and the Huskers extended an offer Tuesday in news he posted on social media. Hausmann has yet to be ranked by any recruiting service, though that is likely to change soon for the 2022 prospect.

The primary recruiter for the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder is Barrett Ruud, who is both NU’s in-state recruiter and also coaches the position Nebraska envisions Hausmann playing (inside linebacker). The Columbus standout recorded 69 tackles (six for loss) in 10 games this season while also intercepting a pass, deflecting three more and forcing two fumbles. He was also the teams leading receive with 34 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Hausmann is Nebraska’s fifth known in-state offer for the 2022 cycle. The others are Bellevue West playmakers Kaden Helms (receiver) and Micah Riley (tight end) along with Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods (offensive line) and Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson (outside linebacker). NU has yet to add any 2022 commits.

The Huskers offered seven in-state prospects in the 2021 class — landing five of them — and secured two of the three offers they made for the 2020 group.

Columbus players haven’t dotted the Nebraska roster in recent years. The last scholarship Husker from the city was Columbus Lakeview tight end Josh Mueller (2003-07) and the last Columbus High grad on the team was walk-on defensive back Cameron Jakub (2014). The most recent scholarship player and Columbus High grad at Nebraska was tight end Tim Carpenter (1993-97).

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

