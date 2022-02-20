Creighton Prep lineman Sam Sledge commits to the Huskers

LINCOLN — Sam Sledge possibly could have said yes the day he was offered the scholarship, or he could have waited a few months after he’d taken extra visits to other colleges.

But the Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman — who announced his commitment to Nebraska on Sunday — had his heart fairly set by an upbringing in a Husker house. His dad, Bob, was an All-Big Eight lineman at NU. Bob is Sam’s coach now at Prep, and will be able to watch his son wear the Nebraska uniform for the next several years.

“I’ve spent my whole life around Nebraska,” Sledge said Feb. 9 in an interview with The World-Herald, the same day he called NU coaches to give them his commitment.

Sledge has bonded quickly with Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who was “really excited” for the news. It is Raiola’s first commit since he got to Nebraska.

Sledge’s family was excited too.

“I could hear them listening to the phone call from upstairs,” said Sledge, a three-star prospect and member of The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska team in 2021.

He had a scholarship offer from Miami (Ohio) and fielded interest from Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa. More scholarship offers likely would have been coming this spring if Sledge had chosen not to accept the offer NU extended Jan. 23.

Sledge (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) helped Prep make the Class A state playoffs with one of the better offensive lines in the state. Bob teaches an old-school, physical style of blocking that mirrors the way Bob played at Nebraska and Raiola’s current approach with the Huskers.

“It’s getting off the ball, staying low, striking a guy and just driving him,” Sam Sledge said, adding that all of Raiola's drills last at least 10 yards, which means they emphasize linemen finishing their blocks downfield.

With Sledge’s decision, Nebraska is now up to four commits in the 2023 class. Three play inside the state's borders — Sledge, Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula. The fourth is Miami defensive back Dwight Bootle, the brother of former Husker Dicaprio Bootle.

Nebraska has also offered two other in-state prospects — Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan and Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman.

