Defensive end Hayden Schwartz decommits from the Huskers

LINCOLN — Nebraska lost a defensive line commitment Monday when Jacksonville, Florida, end Hayden Schwartz announced that he was reopening his recruiting process.
The 6-foot-4 250-pounder has 35 tackles and three sacks this season for The Bolles School, and he had been, according to the 247 Sports composite, the highest-rated prospect in the 2022 class. He was the only defensive lineman in the class during a year when NU had wanted to get two or three D-line signees. At his size, Schwartz was smaller than the rest of Nebraska’s defensive ends and many of the line targets NU had in the 2022 class.
Nebraska is now down to eight commits for the 2022 class.
