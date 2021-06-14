Deontai Williams and a Husker loss to Ohio State sold Tyreke Johnson on Nebraska

LINCOLN — After he transferred from Ohio State, former five-star defensive back Tyreke Johnson had lots of interest and a plan to explore all of it.

Nebraska was on his visit list, but so were Colorado, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Texas A&M and Central Florida. The Huskers hosted Johnson first and, as it turned out, last.

“After Nebraska, I didn’t feel like I had to go anywhere else because Nebraska had everything that I would describe I look for in a program,” Johnson said Monday, one day after he committed to NU.

He liked the plan Scott Frost and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher presented to him, partially by showing Johnson video of Central Florida’s 2017 defense, a defensive performance Nebraska hopes to duplicate in 2021. He liked being in a secondary with a close friend, Deontai Williams, whom he’s known since they played together in high school.

And Johnson knows NU’s game-day environment quite well. He was in Memorial Stadium for Ohio State’s 48-7 smashing of the Huskers in 2019.