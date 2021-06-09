Dual-sport star in Nevada has Nebraska football and baseball on his radar

LINCOLN — Robby Snelling may be the best high school athlete in Nevada.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound four-star outside linebacker is also a top-50 national baseball prospect who started receiving scholarship offers in the seventh grade.

Nebraska's football and baseball programs will get a visit from Snelling in the fall, said his dad, Jim Snelling.

"We want to get out there for a game-day experience," said Jim Snelling, also the head football coach of Reno (Nevada) McQueen High School.

Another of McQueen's best players, running back Ashton Hayes, will officially visit Nebraska this weekend.

Robby Snelling took an official visit to Oregon last weekend. Texas will get a visit in June, and Arizona may too. The family will take more visits in the fall, including NU.

Snelling, a left-handed pitcher, has a 94-mph fastball and is also one of the state's top hitters with an OPS of 1.360 during his junior season. On the gridiron, Snelling had 35 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in five games this spring. In 2019, Snelling had 79 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss, plus two interceptions.