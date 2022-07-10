Edge rusher Ashley Williams commits to Nebraska football

LINCOLN - Another June official visit - this time from Zachary (La.) edge rusher Ashley Williams - turned into a Nebraska football commit on Sunday afternoon.

Williams, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound three-star, announced his decision on Twitter, and in an interview afterward made sure to mention the role new NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph played in getting Williams to even visit Nebraska June 4.

Once Williams did that, "I fell in love with the place." Lincoln seemed "safe," much like Zachary. He found NU's plans for him - to be a stand-up outside linebacker like current Husker Caleb Tannor - to be appealing, too.

"It felt like the right choice, like home, the first time I stepped on campus," Williams said. "It was a great environment - no trouble around the city of Lincoln - and the coaches loved me. And I loved my position coach and the strength and conditioning coach. That's who I'm going to be with most of the time."

That's defensive line coach Mike Dawson - who also coaches the edge rushers - and strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval. Williams said he "talked a lot" with Dawson during his official visit. Dawson gave Williams a four-year plan of development where Williams would be equally proficient at rushing the passer, playing the run and dropping back in coverage.

Rushing the passer isn't a problem - Williams had 14 sacks last season for Zachary, the Louisiana Class 5A champs.

"I think I can get better at the run game more, though," Williams said. "And I can develop myself more as a man during my senior season."

Nebraska had strong competition for Williams - Minnesota, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Texas - but, as Williams talked to his parents over Fourth of July weekend, NU emerged as the clear winner in his mind.

Williams becomes the 14th overall commit in NU's class and the second edge rusher in the class alongside Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan. He's also the second commit, in the 2023 cycle, from the state of Louisiana, where Joseph, a native of Marrero and a former LSU receivers coach, has significant ties.