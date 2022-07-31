 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Edge rusher Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska's most recent commit for the 2023 recruiting class is now the Huskers' first decommit. 

Ashley Williams announced his decision Sunday.  

The edge rusher from Zachary (La.) committed to the Huskers July 10, joining Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan as the second edge rusher in the 2023 class. Now that Williams is out, NU's attention will likely turn to Cameron Lenhardt, an IMG Academy defensive end who visited the Huskers in June. 

Nebraska's commit list now sits at 13. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

