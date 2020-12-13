Elkhorn South senior Sam Hoskinson will walk on at Nebraska

Sam Hoskinson didn’t know whether football or baseball would be his future as of a few days ago. Then Scott Frost called him Thursday night.

The do-everything senior at Elkhorn South has spoken to Nebraska’s head football coach before — his father, Matt, and Frost were teammates on Husker squads in the mid-90s. But their conversation that evening quickly got real as Frost offered a walk-on spot.

Hoskinson accepted immediately and made it public on social media Sunday night, adding to a fast-growing 2021 class ahead of Wednesday’s early signing date.

“(Frost) told me how hard it was going to be for me, and I just told him, ‘You’re going to get my best, 100% effort every day,’ ” Hoskinson said. “I left my phone on my bed and ran to the bathroom just to rub my eyes and make sure it was real, make sure I wasn’t sleeping.”

At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Hoskinson played all over for the Class A runners-up. A center and lead-blocking fullback on offense. Middle linebacker on defense. Nebraska doesn’t yet have a position in mind for him, though he considers blocking the best aspect of his game.