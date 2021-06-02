Fans can attend four Husker recruiting camps in Memorial Stadium

Fans will be able to attend four Husker recruiting camps in Memorial Stadium this month.

Both Friday Night Lights events (June 4 and 18), the 7-on-7 camp (June 13) and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL camp (June 19) will be open to the public and free to attend.

These camps often attract some of Nebraska's top recruits from all over the country, giving them a chance to work out in front of coaches and see Memorial Stadium. Many top in-state prospects also attend the camps, hoping to earn a scholarship or walk-on spot.

Both FNL events will take place from approximately 6-8 p.m. (gates open at 5). The 7-on-7 camp will begin with pool play at approximately 9:30 a.m (gates open at 9). The Pipeline camp will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (gates open at 10:30).

All seating for the camps will be limited to West Stadium in sections 21-31, and fans will not be allowed on the field at any time. The concourse will not be accessible and concession stands will not be open, though fans are allowed to bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages. Restrooms will be available. The Clear Bag Policy will also be in effect.