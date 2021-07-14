Florida defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz commits to Nebraska football

Nebraska’s already-deep defensive line added another piece for the 2022 recruiting class with Hayden Schwartz, who plays for one of the top programs in Florida and announced his commitment to NU on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound three-star prospect visited the Huskers and Michigan in June. The Wolverines got a defensive end commit July 5, which made it more likely Nebraska was the spot for Schwartz. Northwestern, North Carolina State and Boston College, among others, offered Schwartz a scholarship too.

Schwartz becomes the Huskers’ first defensive line commit for the 2022 class.

Over two seasons at The Bolles School in Jacksonville — which recently produced NFL quarterback Mac Jones — Schwartz amassed 112 tackles, 20 for loss and 12 sacks for a team that advanced deep into the Florida Class 4A playoffs in 2019 and 2020. Schwartz played defensive end in 4-3 and 3-4 fronts, and occasionally nose tackle.

Should he sign with Nebraska, he'll join a defensive line with 14 scholarship players on the 2021 roster, including one senior and seven classified as freshmen.

He’s the eighth commit for NU’s 2022 class — the sixth who officially visited in June. He may be one of the few defensive linemen in the class given the Huskers’ constraints in available scholarships.