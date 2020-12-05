Florida pass rusher Patrick Payton decommits from Nebraska

As the Huskers were jumping out to a big early lead on Purdue, they lost a commit from their 2021 recruiting class.

Patrick Payton, a four-star pass-rushing outside linebacker from Florida, announced on Twitter that he's decommitting from Nebraska, though he said NU is still in his top schools.

Payton committed to Nebraska in May, though because of the pandemic he had never visited Lincoln. He attends Miami Northwestern High School, which produced two players — Ronald Delancy and Marcus Fleming — who entered the transfer portal before completing their first season with Nebraska.

According to the 247Sports composite, Payton is ranked as the No. 328 overall recruit in the country and the No. 22 outside linebacker. He's the No. 52 player in Florida.

Payton is the second recruit to decommit from Nebraska in the last couple weeks. Lardarius Webb Jr., a defensive back from Mississippi, announced his decision on Nov. 28. The early signing period begins Dec. 16.

Payton's decommitment brings Nebraska's 2021 class to 19 members, but the Huskers could land another one later Saturday when Michigan defensive end Ru'Quan Buckley announces his decision.

