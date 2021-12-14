Four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould commits to Nebraska

A coaching change pushed Jaeden Gould off a longtime commitment to USC. A pair of face-to-face meetings with Nebraska coaches helped the defensive back become the new headliner of the Huskers’ 2022 class.

Gould committed to NU on Tuesday, capping a busy December in which the consensus four-star prospect backed off his pledge to the Trojans and reopened his recruitment that included nearly 40 offers. Nebraska’s latest addition — from powerhouse prep program Bergen Catholic in New Jersey — chose the Huskers over finalist Penn State. He’s a top-200 overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite.

Gould’s unlikely reroute to from Los Angeles to Lincoln began in the days following coach Lincoln Riley’s surprise move from Oklahoma to USC. Gould embarked on an official visit to Nebraska 48 hours after decommitting to tour the campus and facilities. NU coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson — who recruits the Northeast — then stopped to see Gould in New Jersey on Dec. 7.