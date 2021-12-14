Four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould commits to Nebraska

A coaching change pushed Jaeden Gould off a longtime commitment to USC. A pair of face-to-face meetings with Nebraska coaches helped the defensive back become the new headliner of the Huskers’ 2022 class.
Gould committed to NU on Tuesday, capping a busy December in which the consensus four-star prospect backed off his pledge to the Trojans and reopened his recruitment that included nearly 40 offers. Nebraska’s latest addition — from powerhouse prep program Bergen Catholic in New Jersey — chose the Huskers over finalist Penn State. He’s a top-200 overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite.
Gould’s unlikely reroute to from Los Angeles to Lincoln began in the days following coach Lincoln Riley’s surprise move from Oklahoma to USC. Gould embarked on an official visit to Nebraska 48 hours after decommitting to tour the campus and facilities. NU coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson — who recruits the Northeast — then stopped to see Gould in New Jersey on Dec. 7.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender made 27 tackles with four interceptions this season en route to a state title with Bergen, the same school that produced current NU running back Rahmir Johnson. His father, Scott Gould, is a former Rutgers linebacker.
“It’s just my athleticism to go along with my size and versatility,” Gould told NJ Advance Media last February. “I can cover wide receivers on the outside, but I’m also physical, so they are able to put me in the slot when needed. Coaches also like how calm I am when playing, not panicking when the ball is in the air.”
Nebraska has remade its secondary depth in the last week-plus. It added 2022 prospect Malcolm Hartzog of Bassfield, Mississippi, then landed Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill on Monday night and junior college product DeShon Singleton earlier Tuesday. NU is also signing Jalil Martin of Chicago and Millard South’s Gage Stenger, who could play a back-end coverage role.
Time to be legendary💆🏾♂️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/EvH6osG143— Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) December 14, 2021
